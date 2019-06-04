WATCH | More shade! Here's the video Sho Madjozi dedicated to her ex

There are a few people in Mzansi that have received as big an "L" as the one that Sho Madjozi handed over to her ex-boyfriend, first over the weekend and now on her trending music video.

The Tsonga rapper and poet used her award acceptance speech to let her ex-partner know that she's the last one standing and laughing all the way to a great and glamorous life.

And now there's a music video to emphasise the point.

Sho left Twitter in a messy state when she used the Samas stage to tell her ex on national TV just how much he had messed up by letting her go.