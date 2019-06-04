WATCH | SA Guild of Actors' message for Ramaphosa: When will you sign the bill?

Jack Devnarain and the SA Guild of Actors' (Saga's) patience is wearing thin and the actor has taken to social media to ask the president when he would put an end to actor exploitation by signing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill.

Veteran actors such as Florence Masebe and Jack, together with Saga and many performing artists, joined their voices against the plight of actors by taking the matter to parliament in 2018.

Jack took to social media to post a video asking the president when he intended signing the bill.

"People are delighted by the notion of international production companies coming to SA to celebrate our creative talent and showcase our acting skills on a global stage," Jack began.

The actor-cum-activist told the story of Sarah Baartman - a Khoi woman who was put on display in Europe in the 19th century. She was originally from the Gamtoos Valley and her history has resonated with many in the country, particularly with artists seeking to be "freed" from being exploited by big production companies.

After telling the story of how Sara was "used and discarded", Jack posed a question to Rampahosa.

"So Mr president, when we ask how these international producers ... How is that when we dare to suggest industry regulation, that some of these producers threaten to pull out and spend their money somewhere else? Let's also ask about the injustices in our creative economy and why is it that in 2019 SA actors still can't earn royalties or be protected against unfair exploitation?" Jack asked in the video.

Watch the video below.