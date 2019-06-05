Ayanda Borotho: This 'staying in our lane' uprooted our Ubuntu

Ayanda Borotho has shared that she misses the Mzansi of yesteryear when Ubuntu wasn't frowned upon by the very people who are supposed to embody it and she took to her Instagram to explain how she found herself embarrassed lately at how far the situation had gone in her life.

Ayanda penned a short story of how just recently, she was invited to her neighbours' child's birthday and she found herself embarrassed because despite having been their neighbour for four years, she didn't know these people.

"I was embarrassed beyond explanation. How do I explain that for over four years you have been my neighbour but I have never been to your house? Asazani... I can't even ask you for help? Saze saphelelwa ubuntu!

Ayanda's nostalgia led her down memory lane to a time as a people, Ubuntu was part of our daily lives.

"I remember a time when we greeted strangers and they greeted back. I'm often taken aback by people who give me strange stares when I greet them standing in the queue at the shops. Walking into a lift I greet but people find it suspicious. I miss the days when our neighbours were family we knew and loved that would come to switch on the lights for us at night when we went to emakhaya," she reminisced.

The actress, who has revealed that she is busy putting her thoughts together in a book set to be released this year, pleaded with her followers to head back to the basics.

"This 'staying in your lane' that has uprooted our ubuntu bethuna. Can we just go back to being our African selves? We would see less of the ills we are faced with....nje" she said.

Read the rest of the post below.