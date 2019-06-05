Cassper on being in R7m debt after #FillUpMosesMabhida

Cassper Nyovest has revealed that he's on the road to recovery after incurring a R7m debt after his Fill Up Moses Mabhida concert, which halted plans to build the Family Tree Office and Studios.

All the talk around Jay-Z being the first hip hop billionaire and Rihanna being declared the richest female musician opened up a conversation about money on the TL and when Cassper was asked if he had at least $2 million to his name, he was brutally honest in response. He ain't got that much money.

"Hai mina I don't have shame. I'm just hustling. Ke kopantsa masente for now. Hopefully one day we will have the coins. For now, we working. Building. Reinvesting," Cassper said.

The rapper's response increased curiosity around his financial status. It also raised questions about his plans to build the state-of-the-art Family Tree Office and Studios.

Cassper said he went through a financial "ditch" after his last Fill Up concert.

"The Family Tree Office/Studios are on hold for now. Went through a ditch after Mabhida. Had to pay 7 million rands in debt, then the tax thing happened as well. I'm only starting to recover now. Should be back in progress in a couple of months and then we rock."