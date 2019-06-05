TshisaLIVE

Cassper on being in R7m debt after #FillUpMosesMabhida

05 June 2019 - 13:07 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Cassper Nyovest has opened up about his finances.
Cassper Nyovest has opened up about his finances.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest has revealed that he's on the road to recovery after incurring a R7m debt after his Fill Up Moses Mabhida concert, which halted plans to build the Family Tree Office and Studios. 

All the talk around Jay-Z being the first hip hop billionaire and Rihanna being declared the richest female musician opened up a conversation about money on the TL and when Cassper was asked if he had at least $2 million to his name, he was brutally honest in response. He ain't got that much money.

"Hai mina I don't have shame. I'm just hustling. Ke kopantsa masente for now. Hopefully one day we will have the coins. For now, we working. Building. Reinvesting," Cassper said.

The rapper's response increased curiosity around his financial status. It also raised questions about his plans to build the state-of-the-art Family Tree Office and Studios.

Cassper said he went through a financial "ditch" after his last Fill Up concert.

"The Family Tree Office/Studios are on hold for now. Went through a ditch after Mabhida. Had to pay 7 million rands in debt, then the tax thing happened as well. I'm only starting to recover now. Should be back in progress in a couple of months and then we rock."

MORE

#UthandoNoxolo viewers were left teary after two friends reflected on what tore them apart

Lebogang lost his eyesight because his best friend stabbed him over a girl.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Kabomo: I wish I could have done something to help HHP

"I am dealing with a lot of those words still bubbling inside of me. I wish I could have done something, or said something."
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Cassper on why Nigerian music industry is better: There's too much petty bullsh*t in SA

"Ni***s want to prove how far they will go alone. We'll never catch up," Cassper reasoned
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Robert Marawa tells Bonang to keep shining to silence her haters TshisaLIVE
  2. Viewers start petition to halt 'Uyajola' and the signatures are rising TshisaLIVE
  3. Lerato Sengadi excluded from HHP's will, family 'not surprised' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'OPW' bride 'stole' 'Madea's Family Reunion' vows & tweeps can't believe it TshisaLIVE
  5. Fikile Mbalula poked fun at Sjava's 'taxi boss' outfit and Twitter was a mess TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Streets flooded after intense Cape Town rain
Minibus taxi vs F1 car: Stunt in Cape Town blows spectators away
X