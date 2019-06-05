TshisaLIVE

Malcolm X hits back at comments that his bae is 'too young' for him

05 June 2019 - 14:30 By Karishma Thakurdin
Malcolm X and Viola at the Samas last weekend.
Image: Instagram/ Malcolm X

Malcolm X, aka 'the people's blesser', has laughed off comments about his girlfriend's age. 

Malcolm and his bae, Viola, were having the time of their lives at the Samas in Sun City last weekend. 

And, naturally, they flooded the gram with snaps from the eventful weekend. 

Malcolm noticed that instead of commenting on their outfits for the swanky awards ceremony, haters decided to pick on Viola being "too young" for him. 

The people's blesser did not take the comments lying down and gave haters a piece of his mind. 

"Haters are saying my 24-year-old girlfriend with a national diploma & a degree under her belt is too young for me! That time some of them are 19, 20 and 21 years old, and I politely refused to date them! Viola and I love each other, and she is here to stay." 

Malcolm X hits back at haters.
Image: Instagram/Malcolm X

