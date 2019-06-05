TshisaLIVE

Mlindo The Vocalist rubbishes claims that he 'beat up' his girlfriend

05 June 2019 - 10:42 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Music sensation Mlindo The Vocalist was accused of sporting a sour face when he didn't win at the 2019 Samas.
Image: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Mlindo The Vocalist has slammed claims that he allegedly beat up his girlfriend after losing out on the newcomer of the year award at the Samas on Saturday.

The rumours caught fire on Twitter after a tweep alleged that he had seen Mlindo "beat up his girlfriend" in the parking lot after the awards.  

"Oh...trash Mlindo The Vocalist beat up his gf at the parking lot in Sun City after the awards," the tweep alleged.

After being bombarded with questions by fans on social media, Mlindo shared a video,  dismissing the allegations.

"So from the Samas, there's rumours doing the rounds alleging that I apparently beat up a woman because I was upset by the fact that I didn't win a Sama. Guys, it's not true! There is no one that I beat up. I didn't even go with my girlfriend to the Samas, so I don't know where all this is coming from. I didn't beat up anyone," Mlindo said.

The musician said while he didn't know what the motive for the rumours was, he forgave the person who started them.

The Macala hitmaker also addressed claims that he was jealous of Sho Madjozi, who scooped the newcomer of the year award.   

"My sister, Sho Madjozi, you know I got mad love for you ... congratulations are in order. Don't let anyone take this away from you! You’ve had an amazing year and opened doors for women and the XiTsonga culture. Mintirho ya Vulavula - I hope that’s correct," he wrote. 

Watch the rest of the video below.

View this post on Instagram

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨jus so we clear ....NGYABONGA

A post shared by Lindokuhle Mgedezi (@mlindothevocalist) on

