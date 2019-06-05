TshisaLIVE

#UthandoNoxolo viewers were left teary after two friends reflected on what tore them apart

05 June 2019 - 09:30 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Andile Gaelesiwe is the host of 'Uthando Noxolo'.
Andile Gaelesiwe is the host of 'Uthando Noxolo'.
Image: Instagram/Andile Gaelesiwe

This week's  episode of Uthando Noxolo was jam-packed with emotions as viewers watched two former best friends try to find their way back into each other's lives after a girl caused them to "break up" after a nasty fight.

Atlehang damaged his best friend’s eye while fighting over a girl. Finally unable to live with the guilt for his actions and the absence of his best friend, he decided to ask the show to help him apologise. This after 11 years of them not talking to each other.

Tweeps were heartbroken as they met Lebogang, who cried as he expressed the betrayal he felt when his friend just fought him and didn't even give him a chance to explain himself more than a decade ago. 

Lebogang's family was also visibly upset by what happened to their son.

When viewers watched Lebogang explain that he had tried to apologise to Atlehang, even when he wasn't the one in the wrong, they couldn't help but feel sad.

Needless to say, tweeps were neck-deep in their feels.

They had the memes for this episode.

MORE

Kabomo: I wish I could have done something to help HHP

"I am dealing with a lot of those words still bubbling inside of me. I wish I could have done something, or said something."
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Cassper on why Nigerian music industry is better: There's too much petty bullsh*t in SA

"Ni***s want to prove how far they will go alone. We'll never catch up," Cassper reasoned
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Ayanda Borotho: This 'staying in our lane' uprooted our Ubuntu

Ayanda remembers a time where being neighbourly was second nature
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Dineo Ranaka on DJ backlash: I'm not going to reduce myself to make other people comfortable

Dineo Ranaka is now a DJ, whether you like it or not.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Robert Marawa tells Bonang to keep shining to silence her haters TshisaLIVE
  2. Viewers start petition to halt 'Uyajola' and the signatures are rising TshisaLIVE
  3. Lerato Sengadi excluded from HHP's will, family 'not surprised' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'OPW' bride 'stole' 'Madea's Family Reunion' vows & tweeps can't believe it TshisaLIVE
  5. Fikile Mbalula poked fun at Sjava's 'taxi boss' outfit and Twitter was a mess TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Streets flooded after intense Cape Town rain
Minibus taxi vs F1 car: Stunt in Cape Town blows spectators away
X