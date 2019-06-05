Yasss gurl! RiRi is the richest female musician & the net is here for it
It's a great time to be young and black on these streets!
When Rihanna burst on to the music scene more than a decade ago, the world couldn't have foreseen that sis would be declared the world's richest female musician in 2019, but she is and the internet went gaga over the news.
Forbes reported on Tuesday that Rihanna has racked up a $600m (about R8.8bn) fortune to become the world's richest female musician.
The singer, who, over the years, has added actress and make-up and lingerie entrepreneur to her credits, is now the first black woman to head up a top luxury fashion house.
RiRi beat the likes of Beyoncé, Madonna and Celine Dion to the number one spot.
Tweeps went crazy over the news, but RiRi ain't even phased by the moola.
"I never thought I'd make this much money, so a number is not going to stop me from working," she told The New York Times' T Magazine in May.
"Money is happening along the way, but I'm working out of what I love to do, what I'm passionate about."
Check out the reactions to the announcement.
Forbes announced that Jay z is a billionaire & now they announced that Rihanna is the richest female musician in the world. Im just happy to see my black ppl winning on this level because it give poor black ppl hope pic.twitter.com/9bJqcsseVs— Female Hip Hop (Parody Account) (@FemaleHipHopp) June 4, 2019
In 09 riri was worth 2million dollars today Rihanna is worth 600million$ if that doesn’t inspire you then the next time you visit yaba you should take a trip to the left side pic.twitter.com/PxpCmWvsO9— youngxx (@young4tweet) June 4, 2019
Jay @ $1Billion— HovaABillionaire (@TshepoLencoe) June 4, 2019
Riri @ $600m
Beyoncé @ $400m
“Everyone around me rich or will be” - Hova pic.twitter.com/kC0hDVKPa9
#Rihanna is officially the richest female musician on Earth #BillboardNews pic.twitter.com/MaKO3wvcS1— billboard (@billboard) June 4, 2019
Rihanna has been named the World’s Richest Female Musician. Meanwhile, Serena Williams becomes the first athlete to enter Forbes richest self-made women list. #ColossusMedia2019— C (@colossusmedia_) June 5, 2019
pic.twitter.com/9oadehcUtn
Rihanna is richer than Beyonce pic.twitter.com/aej1j4Pk0Q— Bensira emmy (@bensira_emeka) June 4, 2019
“Rih how many years did it take you to flip $2M to $600M”— claire huxtabae (@BaddieClaire) June 4, 2019
Rihanna: pic.twitter.com/4JuznLTnvZ
everyone who hates Rihanna really can’t say shit to us right now lmfaooooooosixhundredmillion pic.twitter.com/n6jiJxQtX1— 𝗹𝗲𝘅 (@lexfnty) June 4, 2019
This #BlackExcellence train isn't slowing down anytime soon:— Erin Ashley Simon (@erinasimon) June 4, 2019
- Jay-Z is the first billionaire rapper.
- Rihanna is reportedly the world’s wealthiest female musician.
- Serena Williams is the first athlete to make Forbes' Richest Self-made Women List.
(via @Forbes) pic.twitter.com/o9q8tzdr4U