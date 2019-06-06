Ayanda Borotho on women 'losing themselves' in a marriage
Actress Ayanda Borotho isn't shy to speak her mind, especially when it comes to issues facing men and women on a daily basis.
The storyline that her character is currently facing on Isibaya inspired Ayanda to speak out about married women 'losing themselves'.
"I think marriage is beautiful don't get me wrong...but only when it builds us and doesn't destroy us."
Ayanda advised women not to lose themselves by chasing to be noticed by a man who doesn't see you for all your "glory and imperfections".
"I'm super excited about this storyline because so many married women find themselves in this situation, where you have lost yourself, your beauty, your mind, your being, your truth pursuing being the wife he wants. And then sometimes a stranger, an old flame, a memory, an incident reminds you of the woman you left behind."
Lesson for the women: Don't lose yourself chasing to be seen by a man who doesn't "see" you in all your glory and imperfections. Lesson for the men: When you "see" her in all her glory and imperfections she will never look at anyone else. Your gaze will keep her glued to you. I'm super excited about this storyline because so many married women find themselves in this situation, where you have lost yourself, your beauty, your mind, your being, your truth pursuing being the wife he wants. And then sometimes a stranger, an old flame, a memory, an incident reminds you of the woman you left behind. The irony of it all is that the woman you were is what men fall inlove with in the first place and your very beauty, being, mind and truth is what he marries and wants but once in the marriage, it is the very thing he fell inlove with about you that he seeks to destroy first. I think marriage is beautiful don't get me wrong...but only when it builds us and doesn't destroy us. Phumelele is not changing. She is going back to herself... a journey I understand all too well. Let Mpiyakhe fight for her for once. Let him earn her gaze again. Men forget too easily that we are human before we are wives and child bearers for them. Everyone wants to be appreciated and valued...To be "seen" by your significant other. (Just had to add this after some of your comments... once you start loving yourself again people always assume usuqomile, uyaf##ba...pls can someone balance me on this? It is almost as if it's a crime to be yourself, beautiful, sexy, witty and happy in marriage. Kahleni bo! ) #UnbecomingToBecome #UnlearningTheLies #TakingOffTheCoats #IamEnough #ConvosWithAyoungMe #LiveButDontLeaveYourselfBehind #Eve #SikulentoYeWovement