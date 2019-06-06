Cassper Nyovest: That guy swore at my mom, I'll never ever get over that sh*t

The conversation bubbled over from Wednesday night after Cassper revealed he had gone through a friend's phone to view messages in a WhatsApp group that has most South African rappers. Cassper said the friend had hinted before that there were things being "said" about him but didn't want to show him the texts.

So when the friend left the phone unattended, Cassper took the opportunity to go through the texts, then took to Twitter to share the "findings".

"Lol... I wanted to see kuthi what's happening entlek phakathi phakathi lapha cause this broer never wanted to tell us. I had to do it for the culture. I'm glad I did though cause now I know what's what," Cassper said.

The rapper explained that he wouldn't reveal any names however the one thing he felt the need to advise his fellow rappers on, was unity.

"My message today is simple. Let's build! I'm up to build with anyone in the game. I know I've said it before but now I'm gonna make an active effort. If it doesn't work, I would at least know I tried. Hopefully, something positive will come out of this. I have high hopes."

Read the rest of the thread below.