Cassper Nyovest: That guy swore at my mom, I'll never ever get over that sh*t
Looks like this beef will never end...
Hip hop fans have called Cassper out for his "hypocrisy" of always preaching unity and yet he's at the center of the longest-standing feud with AKA, so he explained why he will never bury the hatchet with the rapper.
AKA and Cassper's beef dates back to 2014.
It apparently all started with a tweet and has been blowing up ever since. Responding to tweeps who asked him why he keeps singing the "SA hip hop must unite" song while he's got beef, Cassper explained that his beef with AKA was too personal for him to let go.
The Move For Me rapper claimed that AKA swore at his mother and for that, he would never forgive him.
"That guy swore at my mom. I will never ever get over that sh*t. That's my queen, my everything. That's not music or competition. That's the utmost disrespect. Me and him are done for life," Cassper said.
That guy swore at my Mom. I will never ever get over that shit. That's my queen, my everything. That's not music or competition. That's the umost disrespect. Me and him are done for life. https://t.co/kZh3TcFFD3— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 5, 2019
Everyone except 1 broer!!! Anyone who is a big player in the game right now could get a feature. Infact ima book studio all week next week to get these verses i owe people done. I've said it before doe. I am game to build with all them kats. Better yet, where's A reece? Lets link https://t.co/PWv5x98GcV— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 5, 2019
The conversation bubbled over from Wednesday night after Cassper revealed he had gone through a friend's phone to view messages in a WhatsApp group that has most South African rappers. Cassper said the friend had hinted before that there were things being "said" about him but didn't want to show him the texts.
So when the friend left the phone unattended, Cassper took the opportunity to go through the texts, then took to Twitter to share the "findings".
"Lol... I wanted to see kuthi what's happening entlek phakathi phakathi lapha cause this broer never wanted to tell us. I had to do it for the culture. I'm glad I did though cause now I know what's what," Cassper said.
The rapper explained that he wouldn't reveal any names however the one thing he felt the need to advise his fellow rappers on, was unity.
"My message today is simple. Let's build! I'm up to build with anyone in the game. I know I've said it before but now I'm gonna make an active effort. If it doesn't work, I would at least know I tried. Hopefully, something positive will come out of this. I have high hopes."
Read the rest of the thread below.
You'd be shocked. Im not gonna share who said what cause it would take 2 years to put the game together but Instead i would like to advice niggas to stop taking part in these petty chats and get back to building the culture that we love so much and we eat from. Let's build. https://t.co/2jO1T2luFw— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 5, 2019
We are Hip hop&all we do is hate on other Hip Hop kats when we are supposed to be fighting for anything that is Hip Hop. Fuck, you can't even compliment niggas no more cause they think you kissing ass or tryna jump on thier hype. We are listening to each others music in secrete.— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 5, 2019
We dont have to even like each other or meet. Just a young e mail situation to get the collabos done and we share fans and stand stronger. We don't even have to pretend to like each other but we do have to put the game together collectively if we love it as much as we say we do.— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 5, 2019
My message today is simple. LETS BUILD! Im up to build with anyone in the game. I know ive said it before but now im gonna make an active effort. If it doesnt work, i would at least know i tried. Hopefully something positive will come out of this. I have high hopes.— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 5, 2019