TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Oh no! Is Octavia about to scam Big Boy & Leshole?

06 June 2019 - 09:56 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
'Skeem Saam's' Big Boy and Leshole happiness is always short-lived.
'Skeem Saam's' Big Boy and Leshole happiness is always short-lived.
Image: Twitter/ Skeem Saam

Having learned the hard way, Skeem Saam viewers knew better than to jump for joy when Big Boy announced that he was looking into buying a house and Octavia showed up to assist him, they know that bad luck might knock on the Mabitsela's door at any moment.

Big Boy and Leshole have the worst luck on TV and tweeps are always expecting to see their fave daddy and son duo go through the most.

Even Octavia seems like a decent human and real estate agent, fans immediately expressed their concern about her motives. Most tweeps felt that there was something "fishy" about her interest in the Mabitselas.

It doesn't help that Big Boy probably doesn't even have the money for the "big house" he has in mind. Fans are more scared that he's going to lose all of it, thanks to Octavia.

So now fans are playing the waiting game... Will Octavia turn out to be a fraudster? Will Big Boy and Leshole really move up in life and into a bigger house?

Will the Mabitselas get the joy they deserve for once? Tweeps had the memes for their various predictions and feels about all this.

Bonnie Mbuli to parents: Don't gossip about other parents with your children

Bonnie believes that it is irresponsible of a parent to put a child in that position.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Zodwa shuts down 'plastic surgery' questions: There's nothing to fix on my face

Sis ain't never going under the knife to change her face but she ain't planning on ageing either!
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Yasss gurl! RiRi is the richest female musician & the net is here for it

First Jay Z, now RiRi ... go #MelaninMagic
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

#UthandoNoxolo viewers were left teary after two friends reflected on what tore them apart

Lebogang lost his eyesight because his best friend stabbed him over a girl.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Robert Marawa tells Bonang to keep shining to silence her haters TshisaLIVE
  2. Lerato Sengadi excluded from HHP's will, family 'not surprised' TshisaLIVE
  3. MultiChoice hits back at AfriForum’s call to fire Ntsiki Mazwai TshisaLIVE
  4. Viewers start petition to halt 'Uyajola' and the signatures are rising TshisaLIVE
  5. Fikile Mbalula poked fun at Sjava's 'taxi boss' outfit and Twitter was a mess TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
Streets flooded after intense Cape Town rain
X