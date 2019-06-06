IN MEMES | Oh no! Is Octavia about to scam Big Boy & Leshole?

Having learned the hard way, Skeem Saam viewers knew better than to jump for joy when Big Boy announced that he was looking into buying a house and Octavia showed up to assist him, they know that bad luck might knock on the Mabitsela's door at any moment.

Big Boy and Leshole have the worst luck on TV and tweeps are always expecting to see their fave daddy and son duo go through the most.

Even Octavia seems like a decent human and real estate agent, fans immediately expressed their concern about her motives. Most tweeps felt that there was something "fishy" about her interest in the Mabitselas.

It doesn't help that Big Boy probably doesn't even have the money for the "big house" he has in mind. Fans are more scared that he's going to lose all of it, thanks to Octavia.

So now fans are playing the waiting game... Will Octavia turn out to be a fraudster? Will Big Boy and Leshole really move up in life and into a bigger house?

Will the Mabitselas get the joy they deserve for once? Tweeps had the memes for their various predictions and feels about all this.