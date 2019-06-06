TshisaLIVE

Lady Zamar's new album art & song list has landed

Looks like Lady Zamar wasn't playing when she said she'll leave it all in her songs

06 June 2019
Lady Zamar recently won the Lady Zamar has won the Sampra Highest Airplay of the Year award for her song 'Collide' during the 25th annual SA Music Awards and now the artwork for her new album is out.
After what felt like an eternity for Zamartians, Lady Zamar has finally dropped the album art and song list for her latest offering, Monarch and if the song titles are anything to go by, this may be the most vulnerable she's ever been on an album.

When Lady Zamar told her fans earlier this year that she would bare her soul in her upcoming album, they couldn't have foreseen that it would have 20 tracks.

"This album is about great music but more than that it's about healing, expression and just opening myself up in song. The songs let people know that I love deeply and that I fall deeply too.

"It took me a while to open up as I have on this album because I've always been such a closed book. But here, at my own pace, people get to see the real me, imperfections and all," Lady Zamar told TshisaLIVE

Some of the tracks on the album are titled Dangerous Love, Addiction and Be Mine, plus her latest single This Is Love, which talks about being taken for granted.

The musician, who is still raking up awards for songs from her previous album King Zamar, said after getting over the pressure of matching the bar that she set, she realised that great music is music that people could relate to.

So that's what Lady Zamar did and soon everyone will be able to cop a copy. Here are the stills she released on Wednesday that left Zamartians in a frenzy!

