'Mature' AKA applauded after he 'refuses to spill tea' on Bonang & Cassper

06 June 2019 - 13:04 By Kyle Zeeman
AKA is a whole new flavour in life.
Rapper AKA was the talk of social media on Wednesday and it had nothing to do with a rant or for throwing shade at his rivals. Instead, it was because of what he didn't say that caught all the attention.

The rapper seemingly has more ammo than a military base but refused to take any shots at his ex Bonang Matheba or "nemesis" Cassper Nyovest when he appeared on TV for an interview with Pearl Thusi on Behind the Story.

It was the perfect opportunity to clear the air on his relationship with Cass or tell stories from his time with his ex, but AKA didn't give the people what they wanted.

He mentioned Cass and B both in passing but didn't sprinkle the spice like many had thought he would.

The extent of his comments on Bonang were to mention the rocks he once claimed to have found after their relationship.

He instead said that he had made mistakes in his life and this time he wasn't going to screw it up.

Soon the rapper was trending as fans waited for the tea but were instead served water and mind your own business.

