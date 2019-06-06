'Mature' AKA applauded after he 'refuses to spill tea' on Bonang & Cassper
Rapper AKA was the talk of social media on Wednesday and it had nothing to do with a rant or for throwing shade at his rivals. Instead, it was because of what he didn't say that caught all the attention.
The rapper seemingly has more ammo than a military base but refused to take any shots at his ex Bonang Matheba or "nemesis" Cassper Nyovest when he appeared on TV for an interview with Pearl Thusi on Behind the Story.
It was the perfect opportunity to clear the air on his relationship with Cass or tell stories from his time with his ex, but AKA didn't give the people what they wanted.
He mentioned Cass and B both in passing but didn't sprinkle the spice like many had thought he would.
The extent of his comments on Bonang were to mention the rocks he once claimed to have found after their relationship.
He instead said that he had made mistakes in his life and this time he wasn't going to screw it up.
Soon the rapper was trending as fans waited for the tea but were instead served water and mind your own business.
AKA is happy, and he wants to keep it at that ❤️❤️ #BehindTheStory pic.twitter.com/db7YlFA63W— Lira Elle 🌈 🍑 (@ElleLiraGobeni) June 6, 2019
So basically ppl wanted a full hour abt how AKA failed.. And him being negative abt Cass and Bee. Why y'all refuse to believe that he has grown from that.he gave respect to where its due.. And jabbed where it was needed.#BehindTheStory good morning good ppl— #Kienan Forbes (@EunicemangiweD1) June 6, 2019
#BehindTheStory— Msentiii (@Msentiii_) June 5, 2019
Black Twitter:
We want the cheating scandal tea ☕
AKA:
"I was at a point where I didnt appreciate what I had... But now I've grown and I appreciate what I have and the woman I am with and this time I won't fvck it up."
Black Twitter: pic.twitter.com/sRnZQIUBB5
Lol so aka says he can't go back to slapping cassper because he has already done that #BehindTheStory pic.twitter.com/AO9R4l8GMJ— Burning Phoenix🇿🇦 (@mualusix) June 5, 2019
#BehindTheStory this not the AKA I wanted to see being interviewed 😕, but man's changed now and more mature ✊SALUTAS dala what you must for them family pic.twitter.com/vLFYBoc0vD— #TouchMyBloodDoublePlatinum (@Mfundo_jack1) June 5, 2019
I applaud you King @akaworldwide 👊 You handled that interview very well...You keep it real 💯🔥🔥 #BehindTheStory pic.twitter.com/fn5DWF1iAo— Mogale II (@Mills_305) June 5, 2019
#BehindTheStory #SuperMega— Lunaire (@lunaire_269) June 5, 2019
Aka is pulling out discourse analysis on hip-hop and wrestling, which reminds me of the paper I wrote today🙃.
Ubae is "touching my blood" right now ❤you feel me! pic.twitter.com/OAqPfPx1Ab
When AKA said ' now I am with someone that i didn't recognize what I have, but now I do and this time I won't mess it up' Chile! I felt it in my spirit #behindthestory pic.twitter.com/xPdnXLzRGc— IG: themisnono (@Nono_Tlou) June 5, 2019