Motherhood, meetings and parties with friends: A day in the life of Kylie Jenner

06 June 2019 - 08:34 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Kylie Jenner has started a vog called 'A day in the life'.
Move over Keeping up with the Kardashians and Life of Kylie, make-up mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner has added YouTuber to her many titles.

With a vlog called A day in the life,  she lets her fans and followers in on what she gets up to, from motherhood to meetings, and her fans are here for everything.

Here’s a glimpse of A day in the life, from 6am to 6.15pm.

The video has attracted five million subscribers to Kylie's channel and had 14 million views. 

Motherhood

Motherhood is not easy, no matter how guapped you are, and it's the same for Kylie, who was woken up at 6am by her daughter, Stormie. Later, the little one, took a nap while her mother showered and prepared for her Kylie Skin meeting with her glam team.

Getting dressed

Stormie had a farm date with her cousins, which meant Kylie had to wake her up and get her all glammed up. This part gave us a glimpse of her closet and, fam, it’s for the gods. As for her fitting room, well, you’d swear she was at an expensive boutique. Billionaire boss life.

A fleet of cars

One of the best parts was her deciding which of her many cars to take for her Kylie Skin meeting.

Part-time

After her Kylie Cosmetics shoot, she went to  a surprise party for one of her friends and make-up artists.

Her fans clearly enjoyed the vlog and have taken to Twitter to ask for more.

