Ntsiki Mazwai wants a national radio gig: I need a bigger platform

Just months after joining the world of TV as a host on Moja Love's Show Me Love, Ntsiki Mazwai already has her eye on another big platform, telling her fans that she hopes to join a traditional radio station soon.

Ntsiki has never been shy to speak her mind on issues facing her or the country. She has put those thoughts in her music and on her Twitter timeline.

In her search for more of a voice Ntsiki started a podcast, before later scoring a TV presenting gig.

Reflecting on this, Ntsiki told her followers on Wednesday that her TV show had nearly killed her Twitter activity and she was looking for bigger platforms to make her voice heard.

When a fan suggested she get a podcast series up and running, she told them that she had been there, done that and got the T. She said the next step was a national traditional radio station.

"I've done a podcast. I want to be on traditional national radio."

Although she didn't spill the tea on her wishlist of radio stations she wants to work on, she said that while she was fierce, she was willing to compromise.

Like the time she started wearing makeup for TV.

"There was no strategy. I have always been a fierce and powerful spirit. I just didn't bow down to makeup because I was cocky about my brains. Now I'm meeting my audience halfway and doing showbiz."