President Cyril Ramaphosa joins prayers for Jonas Gwangwa after hospitalisation

06 June 2019 - 11:08 By Kyle Zeeman
South African jazz musician, songwriter and producer Jonas Mosa Gwangwa, centre, has been hospitalised.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

President Cyril Ramaphosa has added his voice to the chorus of well-wishes for veteran jazz musician Jonas Gwangwa, after it emerged that the star has been hospitalised

Gwangwa is receiving medical attention at 1 Military Hospital in Tshwane.

"The thoughts and prayers of all South Africans are with our beloved national treasure, Ntate Jonas Gwangwa, and his family. Sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has visited Mr Gwangwa and assured us that he is recovering well and in good spirits. We  wish him a speedy and full recovery," Ramaphosa said in a statement.

The 81-year-old muso is best known for his work on films like Cry Freedom, which was nominated at the 1988 Academy Awards.

He received a national Order of Ikhamanga in 2010 for his outstanding contribution to music and the struggle for freedom in South Africa.

One of his most recent public performances was at the memorial service of late musician and friend Dorothy Masuka in March.

Social media users have also shared well-wishes for the star.

TshisaLIVE
