Siv Ngesi pledges to help build a woman a house: F*** the government, I will help
Instead of waiting around for the government to step in, TV host Siv Ngesi has decided to get his hands dirty to help make a difference where he can.
On Wednesday, the seemingly fed-up celebrity took to Twitter to pledge his help to an unidentified woman living in a shady mud house get a better house.
This after a tweep tagged President Cyril Ramaphosa in a tweet asking him to help a woman whose living conditions were simply inhumane.
"F*** the government .... send me her details and I will help! (Or someone who knows her) Sick and tired of this bullsh*t! Let’s get our hands dirty and stop pointing fingers!" Siv said.
Fuck the govement .... send me her details and I will help! (Or someone who knows her)Sick and tired of this bullshit! Let’s get our hands dirty and stop pointing fingers! https://t.co/v3Byx5nT4Z— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) June 5, 2019
Even though Siv seemed ready and willing to go at this alone, it wasn't long till his tweet caught on and people started offering different things to assist the presenter in his quest.
From clothes, to groceries, cement to straight-up cash, people were willing to give what they could to a good course.
This really got me feeling somthing in my throat!😢😢😢 https://t.co/6sc1mMPM2n— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) June 5, 2019
I don’t have much but we sell second hand clothing at home - I can donate some . Keep me updated— Alzero(MrsNene)💍 (@alzero_mmatsie) June 5, 2019
I am in... Please DM info on how you propose to run the project and when you are seeing/talking to uMama https://t.co/N8SCIoSc62— Aldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) June 5, 2019