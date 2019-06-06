TshisaLIVE

Siv Ngesi pledges to help build a woman a house: F*** the government, I will help

06 June 2019 - 14:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Local comedian and TV presenter Siv Ngesi won't wait for government when he can lend a hand.
Local comedian and TV presenter Siv Ngesi won't wait for government when he can lend a hand.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Instead of waiting around for the government to step in, TV host Siv Ngesi has decided to get his hands dirty to help make a difference where he can. 

On Wednesday, the seemingly fed-up celebrity took to Twitter to pledge his help to an unidentified woman living in a shady mud house get a better house.  

This after a tweep tagged President Cyril Ramaphosa in a tweet asking him to help a woman whose living conditions were simply inhumane.

"F*** the government .... send me her details and I will help! (Or someone who knows her) Sick and tired of this bullsh*t! Let’s get our hands dirty and stop pointing fingers!" Siv said.

Even though Siv seemed ready and willing to go at this alone, it wasn't long till his tweet caught on and people started offering different things to assist the presenter in his quest. 

From clothes, to groceries, cement to straight-up cash, people were willing to give what they could to a good course.

MORE

IN MEMES | Oh no! Is Octavia about to scam Big Boy & Leshole?

All Skeem Saam viewers want is to see Big Boy and Leshole live happily ever after!
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Motherhood, meetings and parties with friends: A day in the life of Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has started a vlog and her fans are here for it. She's called vlogging her 'new profession'
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Ayanda Borotho on women 'losing themselves' in a marriage

Ayanda has some pearls of wisdom to share.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Zodwa shuts down 'plastic surgery' questions: There's nothing to fix on my face

Sis ain't never going under the knife to change her face but she ain't planning on ageing either!
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Robert Marawa tells Bonang to keep shining to silence her haters TshisaLIVE
  2. Lerato Sengadi excluded from HHP's will, family 'not surprised' TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper on why Nigerian music industry is better: There's too much petty ... TshisaLIVE
  4. MultiChoice hits back at AfriForum’s call to fire Ntsiki Mazwai TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | More shade! Here's the video Sho Madjozi dedicated to her ex TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
X