Siv Ngesi pledges to help build a woman a house: F*** the government, I will help

Instead of waiting around for the government to step in, TV host Siv Ngesi has decided to get his hands dirty to help make a difference where he can.

On Wednesday, the seemingly fed-up celebrity took to Twitter to pledge his help to an unidentified woman living in a shady mud house get a better house.

This after a tweep tagged President Cyril Ramaphosa in a tweet asking him to help a woman whose living conditions were simply inhumane.

"F*** the government .... send me her details and I will help! (Or someone who knows her) Sick and tired of this bullsh*t! Let’s get our hands dirty and stop pointing fingers!" Siv said.