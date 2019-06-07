'Kukithi La': He moved into his late mother's house & changed all the locks
Johanna is gatvol of her brother thinking he owns the family house after he kicked everyone out, so she took to Moja Love's hit reality show, Kukithi La, to try to sort out all the drama.
Malume Joshua was appointed as the executor of the house after his mother died, and immediately moved in and changed all the locks.
On top of that, he wanted his siblings to contribute towards the electricity and other household expenses.
Johanna's brother is denying her and the rest of his sibling’s access to the house their late mother left for them. Not long after her burial he moved in the house, evicted everyone and changed the locks.@PennyLebyane— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) June 5, 2019
The family now wants to sell the house instead of share it, and want him out so they can move forward with their plans.
The trouble is, malume is not interested and is ready to sit tight.
It nearly came to blows on Thursday night's episode as malume came face to face with his family.
Even host Penny Lebyane got involved, telling Joshua off.
It was tense!
Meanwhile, on social media, fans of the show were grabbing their popcorn and warming their Twitter fingers to weigh in on the family feud.
How can it be a family house when you don’t allow them to enter the damn place!#KukithiLa pic.twitter.com/iGCNgOHeIY— Reabetswe (@ReaLedwaba) June 6, 2019
They rather sell the house than sharing rental income from the house... lol 🤡#KukithiLa pic.twitter.com/VGUkTlD5yv— ✨IG: uNdlunkulu_Xoli ✨ (@uNdlunkulu_Xoli) June 6, 2019
The house is upto sale #KukithiLa.— Reabetswe (@ReaLedwaba) June 6, 2019
Old people who can't sit down, apply their minds and come up with solutions, damn! #Kukithila— ♥️ Graced♥️ (@moloko_flo) June 6, 2019
This Is Really Sad Because Of A House There's Animosity Between The Siblings, Which Results To Them Hating Each Other, They Can Even Kill Each Other #Kukithila pic.twitter.com/9HikvTvEy0— Ivan Is The Name 🐼🎲🎱 ◢◤ (@Effective_IV) June 6, 2019
Let's watch this ridiculous sibling featured on #Kukithila right now on channel 157. pic.twitter.com/HFYvENKhdr— 😶 (@TCNationwide) June 6, 2019