TshisaLIVE

'Kukithi La': He moved into his late mother's house & changed all the locks

07 June 2019 - 10:20 By Kyle Zeeman
Penny Lebyane is a host on 'Kukithi La'.
Penny Lebyane is a host on 'Kukithi La'.
Image: Instagram/Penny Lebyane

Johanna is gatvol of her brother thinking he owns the family house after he kicked everyone out, so she took to Moja Love's hit reality show, Kukithi La, to try to sort out all the drama.

Malume Joshua was appointed as the executor of the house after his mother died, and immediately moved in and changed all the locks.

On top of that, he wanted his siblings to contribute towards the electricity and other household expenses.

The family now wants to sell the house instead of share it, and want him out so they can move forward with their plans.

The trouble is, malume is not interested and is ready to sit tight.

It nearly came to blows on Thursday night's episode as malume came face to face with his family.

Even host Penny Lebyane got involved, telling Joshua off. 

It was tense!

Meanwhile, on social media, fans of the show were grabbing their popcorn and warming their Twitter fingers to weigh in on the family feud.

MORE

Here's why fans are ready to cancel Kukithi La's Thato

Fans are gatvol of the drama
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

'Kukithi La's' Peggy goes to war with her relatives over a house

Thursday's episode was more lit than a Christmas tree
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

YOH! Bhuti Jabulani nearly caused a riot on 'Kukithi La'

Twitter was ready to throw away malume and his "bullying"
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Kukithi La | Theresa kicked her mom out the house & the internet is mad AF!

"Can God please intervene"
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Malcolm X hits back at comments that his bae is 'too young' for him TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper on why Nigerian music industry is better: There's too much petty ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Mature' AKA applauded after he 'refuses to spill tea' on Bonang & Cassper TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | More shade! Here's the video Sho Madjozi dedicated to her ex TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper on being in R7m debt after #FillUpMosesMabhida TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
X