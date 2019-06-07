MaCele's big heart keeps winning & is slowly exposing err'body else

For weeks now Uthando Nesthembu's first lady MaCele has trended on social media for her good heart and fans are beginning to wonder if the other wives actually care about Musa's other children and if Musa himself will change his ways.

Fans realised that Musa has a problem with his daughter Sne due to past events and this week they were shocked to discover how deep the "hate" runs because it was extended to Thando, the grandchild.

In all this, MaCele has taken the spotlight for constantly trying to care for Sne and to bring the family back together.

However, the fact that she has been at it alone - even though Musa has three other wives - hasn't been sitting well with the fans. They don't understand why it seems as if, the first wife is the only one who cares about Sne and her child and their relationship with their father.

It has even seen fans "migrate" from being on #TeamMaKhumalo, #TeamMaYeni and #TeamMaNgwabe to #TeamMaCele.