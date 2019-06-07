TshisaLIVE

MaCele's big heart keeps winning & is slowly exposing err'body else

07 June 2019 - 08:45 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Mzansi Magic's Uthando Nes’thembu was a big hit with fans however fans are starting to question Musa and the other wives' love.
Mzansi Magic's Uthando Nes’thembu was a big hit with fans however fans are starting to question Musa and the other wives' love.
Image: Supplied

For weeks now Uthando Nesthembu's first lady MaCele has trended on social media for her good heart and fans are beginning to wonder if the other wives actually care about Musa's other children and if Musa himself will change his ways.

Fans realised that Musa has a problem with his daughter Sne due to past events and this week they were shocked to discover how deep the "hate" runs because it was extended to Thando, the grandchild.

In all this, MaCele has taken the spotlight for constantly trying to care for Sne and to bring the family back together.

However, the fact that she has been at it alone - even though Musa has three other wives - hasn't been sitting well with the fans. They don't understand why it seems as if, the first wife is the only one who cares about Sne and her child and their relationship with their father.

It has even seen fans "migrate" from being on #TeamMaKhumalo, #TeamMaYeni and #TeamMaNgwabe to #TeamMaCele.

Papa Penny on his funeral cover: Who said insurance must be owned by whites only?

Papa Penny is determined to help people bury their loved ones with dignity
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Riky Rick: I want my kids to go through a little bit of pain so they learn

Riky wants his kids to be more aware of money and even start working early in life for the things they want.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Cassper Nyovest: That guy swore at my mom, I'll never ever get over that sh*t

As far as Cassper sees it, him and AKA are done for life!
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Lady Zamar's new album art & song list has landed

Looks like Lady Zamar wasn't playing when she said she'll leave it all in her songs.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Malcolm X hits back at comments that his bae is 'too young' for him TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper on why Nigerian music industry is better: There's too much petty ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Mature' AKA applauded after he 'refuses to spill tea' on Bonang & Cassper TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | More shade! Here's the video Sho Madjozi dedicated to her ex TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper on being in R7m debt after #FillUpMosesMabhida TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
X