MaCele's big heart keeps winning & is slowly exposing err'body else
For weeks now Uthando Nesthembu's first lady MaCele has trended on social media for her good heart and fans are beginning to wonder if the other wives actually care about Musa's other children and if Musa himself will change his ways.
Fans realised that Musa has a problem with his daughter Sne due to past events and this week they were shocked to discover how deep the "hate" runs because it was extended to Thando, the grandchild.
In all this, MaCele has taken the spotlight for constantly trying to care for Sne and to bring the family back together.
However, the fact that she has been at it alone - even though Musa has three other wives - hasn't been sitting well with the fans. They don't understand why it seems as if, the first wife is the only one who cares about Sne and her child and their relationship with their father.
It has even seen fans "migrate" from being on #TeamMaKhumalo, #TeamMaYeni and #TeamMaNgwabe to #TeamMaCele.
#Uthandonesthembu Macele is a Mother shem ,you can hate her maar yena shem she's a mother to both Thando and Sne. Mseleku is a trash nje yeses yaz I get angry when I see him.Entlek abanye abafazi really forgot Thando or they just don't care cuz asingowabo ? pic.twitter.com/ImP5cJ7jYn— Siphiwe (@piyosiphiwe) June 6, 2019
I judged MaCele too soon, she has a tender heart 😍😍 my new fav #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/KFSUSIf46u— Katli (@Lady_Kaay_) June 6, 2019
Guys! The first wife is so nice 😭😭😭 look at what she did for Thando? #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/Ik8nEk915Q— Blue Kapok (@BK_Kapok) June 6, 2019
Thank you Macele, Thando is an innocent child 😩😩#UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/KwZD7jfLHC— Miss Tisani 🇿🇦 (@EzamaCirha) June 6, 2019
#Uthandonesthembu Macele's aunt and others are laughing while she is crying. 👎😭🙆🙅— Thulaganyo 🇿🇦 (@Smartie588) June 6, 2019
Ba kgohlaqele. 👎
They are evil. 👿👹 pic.twitter.com/QwWIULk8ym
Macele has a big heart shame. Even though she has her bad side but I mean who doesn't. But her big heart describes her the most #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/AZI8vLhdIR— DVD (@Nkateko97521398) June 6, 2019
Ai angeke guy, Musa needs some Fathering skills, he might have this husband thing on lockdown down his fathering is terrible, I don’t care what you say but the way he treats Sne and the hatred towards Thando is very telling 💔#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/sT0Qxdk8YF— Thandeka Mncube 🏳️🌈 🌈 (@iam_Ndoni) June 6, 2019
Ibuhlungu indaba webakithi. Someone must speak to Mseleku about his treatment towards Sne.💔— Suk'sambe (@VusiMchunu95) June 6, 2019
Big ups to MaCele, a loving step mother. I stan! ✊
#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/duQ2QJ9Ht7
Musa is busy tryna figure out this sthembu thing while neglecting his fathering skills. How do you go celebrate a party when your child dropped such a big bomb? How do you even begin to dislike your grandchild because of their mothers sins? Hayi maan #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/nWBqgmklCg— Tebogo ZAR 🇿🇦 (@Mystraw) June 6, 2019