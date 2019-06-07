Say what? Rolene Strauss is set to release a book

Former Miss South Africa and Miss World Rolene Strauss is set to add author to her growing list of titles, after she announced this week that her book, Reflections from the Heart, is set for release in October.

She dropped the big news during a video on her YouTube channel dealing with assumptions about her.

Rolene touched on speculation that she is pregnant, has never been broke and has had plastic surgery.

All of which will no doubt be addressed further in her book.

"The book's name is Reflections from the Heart, and (it's) filled with a lot of reflection, personal stories, things that I've learned, and I can't wait to share that with you."

She said the book was finished about two months ago, adding that its release will fulfil a long-time dream.

"I actually finished it at the end of April, and the book will be launching in October this year. I'm really excited about that. I've always wanted to write a book."