TSHISA- Cassper claims to be the most hated MC in Mzansi

Cassper claims to be the most hated MC in Mzansi

But the streets just want to know why Cass was looking at his friend's phone when he learnt this

07 June 2019 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper Nyovest is probably better off just drinking water and minding his own business.
Image: Twitter/Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest has once again spoken out about the apparent hate his peers in the hip-hop game have for him, claiming to have seen a WhatsApp group that proved to him that he is the most hated MC in Mzansi.

Cass was responding to Junior De Rocka's question of what is missing from hip-hop when he hit back and said people should stop asking the question.

The rapper then explained he had gone through his friend's phone recently and discovered a WhatsApp group for hip-hop DJs where they discussed "who they hate and what they hate about them" and claimed he was the main topic of conversation.

While some of his followers debated the tag of mosted hated, more were concerned by the fact that Cassper had gone through his friend's phone.

Even Pearl Thusi picked up on it, asking him about it on Twitter. She later told users creating a buzz about her tweet that she and Cass were good friends and there is no beef.

Cassper Nyovest: That guy swore at my mom, I'll never ever get over that sh*t

As far as Cassper sees it, him and AKA are done for life!
20 hours ago

Cassper on being in R7m debt after #FillUpMosesMabhida

I'm only starting to recover now," Cassper said
1 day ago

Cassper on why Nigerian music industry is better: There's too much petty bullsh*t in SA

"Ni***s want to prove how far they will go alone. We'll never catch up," Cassper reasoned
2 days ago

