TSHISA- Cassper claims to be the most hated MC in Mzansi

Cassper Nyovest has once again spoken out about the apparent hate his peers in the hip-hop game have for him, claiming to have seen a WhatsApp group that proved to him that he is the most hated MC in Mzansi.

Cass was responding to Junior De Rocka's question of what is missing from hip-hop when he hit back and said people should stop asking the question.

The rapper then explained he had gone through his friend's phone recently and discovered a WhatsApp group for hip-hop DJs where they discussed "who they hate and what they hate about them" and claimed he was the main topic of conversation.