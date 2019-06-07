Cassper claims to be the most hated MC in Mzansi
But the streets just want to know why Cass was looking at his friend's phone when he learnt this
Cassper Nyovest has once again spoken out about the apparent hate his peers in the hip-hop game have for him, claiming to have seen a WhatsApp group that proved to him that he is the most hated MC in Mzansi.
Cass was responding to Junior De Rocka's question of what is missing from hip-hop when he hit back and said people should stop asking the question.
The rapper then explained he had gone through his friend's phone recently and discovered a WhatsApp group for hip-hop DJs where they discussed "who they hate and what they hate about them" and claimed he was the main topic of conversation.
Niggas should stop looking for what's missing in SA hip hop. The otherday, my friend left his phone at my crib and i came across thjs WhatsApp group of hip hop djs in SA. All niggas talk about is who they hate and what they hate about them. My name was obviously top of the tops. https://t.co/pWUnQmG0Si— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 5, 2019
While some of his followers debated the tag of mosted hated, more were concerned by the fact that Cassper had gone through his friend's phone.
But why you going through his phone pic.twitter.com/c9qjqrnydX— Rollo Goodlove (@_BlackieLu) June 5, 2019
Who gave you the right to go through his cell phone? pic.twitter.com/o4dfbe9rEx— lusaf (@mazwi_Zwii) June 5, 2019
So you went through your friend's phone? pic.twitter.com/IqeezsqTw7— Help me, I need a Lamborghini (@SaMmapago) June 5, 2019
Nc nc nc uOff Topic Bafana pic.twitter.com/UrXuBuMiGq— S E N A O A N E (Mixtape) M A Y 2 0 1 9 (@MawiTheKing) June 5, 2019
Even Pearl Thusi picked up on it, asking him about it on Twitter. She later told users creating a buzz about her tweet that she and Cass were good friends and there is no beef.
You went through your niggas phone? 😳 https://t.co/Hu63A5XvgD— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) June 5, 2019
Guys. Cassper and I are really good friends. Ngigwara umngani wami. Don't get so excited 🙄— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) June 5, 2019