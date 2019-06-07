Usanele is making a massive comeback & can't wait to shake up the game

Boyz ‘N Bucks co–founder and Spova Gang member Usanele is determined to make a musical comeback, even though he is not sure if Boyz ‘N Bucks will be doing the same anytime soon.

Usanele has been in and out of the music industry for a minute but has thrown himself into making music again, launching a new video for his hit track Skellies from his sophomore EP Gangular, which dropped earlier this year.

The video is a metaphor of Usanele’s resurrection in the game and told TshisaLIVE that he had been working on several other creative projects during his brief break.

"I decided to come back and put all my attention into music. The guys I feature on the video are the guys who brought me back."

While fans are excited by his comeback, he admits that it is often accompanied by the question of a possible Boyz ‘N Bucks return.

"I don't know if Boyz ‘N Bucks will return to be honest. I don't think so. The crew are still good but I don't think there is a rush to do music together."

He said that a lot has changed in the game since he last threw himself into music and said it took more to stand out now.

"There is just so much talent at the moment and you have to do so much more to get noticed. But I believe in my ability and I know that no one makes music like me, so I am not worried. I just keep making music that I like, and I know resonates with my people."

Check out the music video for Skellies below.