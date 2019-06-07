WATCH | Somebody needs to stop the Beyhive's cyberbullying!

Soon after Jay-Z was announced as the first hip hop billionaire, he and his wifey Beyoncé were spotted at a basketball game, where a moment with Nicole Curran went viral and resulted in the Beyhive attacking Nicole on social media.

Bey and Jay were at the Raptors vs Golden State game and were seated in the front row next to Nicole and her husband. All was well until - as seen in the video - Nicole started chatting to Jay-Z in a conversation that seemed to exclude the Queen B.

In the 30 sec clip that went viral, Bey's "irritation" is evident in her facial expressions and Jay-Z seemed to notice it and tried to take his attention away, but Nicole obviously oblivious to Bey's face at that moment continued to talk.

Check the moment out below.