WATCH | Somebody needs to stop the Beyhive's cyberbullying!
Soon after Jay-Z was announced as the first hip hop billionaire, he and his wifey Beyoncé were spotted at a basketball game, where a moment with Nicole Curran went viral and resulted in the Beyhive attacking Nicole on social media.
Bey and Jay were at the Raptors vs Golden State game and were seated in the front row next to Nicole and her husband. All was well until - as seen in the video - Nicole started chatting to Jay-Z in a conversation that seemed to exclude the Queen B.
In the 30 sec clip that went viral, Bey's "irritation" is evident in her facial expressions and Jay-Z seemed to notice it and tried to take his attention away, but Nicole obviously oblivious to Bey's face at that moment continued to talk.
Check the moment out below.
The Beyhive didn't need much after they saw the video and automatically dubbed Nicole as "Becky with the good hair" and started hurling insults and threads at the woman for making their queen "uncomfortable".
Seeing this, Nicole took to her social media to put some context to the situation and make it clear that she's a happily married woman who has no intention of being the "Becky" in Beyoncé's relationship.
She explained in a post, before deactivating her Instagram account, that she was merely taking the couple's drink orders and later just explained an incident that had to do with Bey's fans.
However, the Beyhive wasn't here for the explanations though and continued to bully Nicole. She claimed that some have even told her to kill herself.
Meanwhile the internet felt like The Hive think they have free reign on these social media streets and started attacking them for taking the "side eye" thing too far.
Here are some of the reactions.
Everyone: “Beyoncé needs to address her fans and make them stop acting up”— 💭 (@The__Prototype) June 6, 2019
Nah.. the hive would just cuss Beyoncé out and tell her to mind her business 😩 pic.twitter.com/SwU8G9KQ6e
Beyoncé is probably disgusted with the hive today for bullying that woman, I wonder how she’s gonna decide to punish everyone. Lion King promo has probably been cancelled, the next album has been pushed back by a year & we’re just gonna get Before I Let Go story posts all summer. pic.twitter.com/Zgrh5KnQK4— 💭 (@The__Prototype) June 6, 2019
the hive really be petty and not following back bc their worried about a skinny ratio... y’all are BIRDS. pic.twitter.com/fiLDcdc88z— O n i (@OnixBey) June 6, 2019
The Hive really found that poor woman’s social. pic.twitter.com/CdV1QbPcTg— Sister Mary Terrance (@thunter86) June 6, 2019
Good morning to THE HIVE and no one else 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 pic.twitter.com/lEoOxrOKS5— Catherine Dolan (@Cat_Dolan) June 6, 2019