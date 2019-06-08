Levels! DJ Maphorisa has Wizkid and Burna Boy making amapiano!

In case there was still any doubt, it should be noted that amapiano aka "The Yanos" are slowly taking over Mzansi and the continent of Africa.

Maphorisa's latest teaser - with the promise to feature Nigeria's Burna Boy and Wizkid - is a perfect example of this fact.

The iWalk Ye Phara hitmaker took to Twitter to let his fans know that not only was he cooking up heat with the Nigerian superstars, he was also jumping onto the amapiono train.