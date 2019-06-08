TshisaLIVE

Levels! DJ Maphorisa has Wizkid and Burna Boy making amapiano!

The yanos are taking over!

08 June 2019 - 10:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Producer Maphorisa has managed to get two Nigerian superstars on a collabo.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

In case there was still any doubt, it should be noted that amapiano aka "The Yanos" are slowly taking over Mzansi and the continent of Africa.

Maphorisa's latest teaser - with the promise to feature Nigeria's Burna Boy and Wizkid - is a perfect example of this fact.

The iWalk Ye Phara hitmaker took to Twitter to let his fans know that not only was he cooking up heat with the Nigerian superstars, he was also jumping onto the amapiono train.

The kind of music amapiano is makes it really hard to imagine how this track is gonna pan out...

However DJ Maphorisa has never been the kind to disappoint where music is concerned so we can't wait to hear this particular yanos song!

