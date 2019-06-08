Phelo to Moshe: Nothing more beautiful than loving someone who loves you for you in return

Phelo Bala penned the sweetest #appreciationpost to his bae Moshe Ndiki after he nailed his hosting gig at the Samas last weekend.

Phelo and Moshe have become one of Mzansi's fave couples and keep on serving those goals.

The singer took to Instagram earlier this week and penned the sweetest love note, it will have you in your feels.

"The love I have for this being is one that I thought I would only experience in a fantasy world. Nothing more beautiful than loving someone who loves you (for you) in return. It’s a no brainer. I’m doing this life thing with you. You killed it last night. I never doubt how effortlessly talented and handsome you are baby!"