SNAPS | Bokang & Siphiwe Tshabalala soak up the sun in island paradise

While most of us are piling on those layers to escape the chilly weather, Bokang and Siphiwe Tshabalala are chasing summer in style.

The love birds have been giving everyone serious FOMO with their vacay snaps on Instagram.

Even though they haven't revealed where they're vacaying, all that matters is that there's sun and beautiful tropical waters!

Oh and Bokang also penned the sweetest note to her hubby.

"Everyday with you feels like paradise...you are an amazing husband and father to our son. This marriage has taught me so much about God's faithfulness, mercy, protection and love. This companionship and partnership has brought me so much joy and happiness."

Bokang also revealed that they were celebrating seven years together.