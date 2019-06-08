TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Bokang & Siphiwe Tshabalala soak up the sun in island paradise

08 June 2019 - 16:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Bokang and Siphiwe are living their best lives.
Bokang and Siphiwe are living their best lives.
Image: Instagram/Bokang Montjane

While most of us are piling on those layers to escape the chilly weather, Bokang and Siphiwe Tshabalala are chasing summer in style. 

The love birds have been giving everyone serious FOMO with their vacay snaps on Instagram. 

Even though they haven't revealed where they're vacaying, all that matters is that there's sun and beautiful tropical waters! 

Oh and Bokang also penned the sweetest note to her hubby. 

"Everyday with you feels like paradise...you are an amazing husband and father to our son. This marriage has taught me so much about God's faithfulness, mercy, protection and love. This companionship and partnership has brought me so much joy and happiness." 

Bokang also revealed that they were celebrating seven years together. 

View this post on Instagram

Ok so the sun came out to play and I took off my braid wig and put my afro one back on coz it was time to unleash the african Queen in me 🤣😂 Everyday with you feels like paradise... you are an amazing husband and father to our son... this marraige has taught me so much about Gods faithfulness, mercy, protection and love , this companionship and partnership has brought me so much joy and happiness ... I still can’t believe how God and our ancestors orchestrated all this, we met met 9 years ago, started dating 7 years ago and here we still are... married and blessed with a beautiful handsome boy whom I still can’t believe is ours coz he is everything I prayed for and more...with all my craziness you continue to still choose me everyday as I choose u daily... I pray each day that God makes all your dreams come true because ka nnete I have never met anyone with a big good heart like you...thank you for praying for me, us and our son too... ke go rata ka pelo yaka kamoka ♥️ #Maratongontein

A post shared by Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala (@bokang_m) on

