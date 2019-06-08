TshisaLIVE

Yummy alert! Bonang's Bday-month snaps are EVERYTHING

08 June 2019 - 12:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Bonang Matheba's looking smokin' hot on her latest optics.
Bonang Matheba's looking smokin' hot on her latest optics.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

In case you had lost track, we've done a 360 and we're back to Bonang Matheba's birthday month. And, she posted some yummy snaps as a reminder of the celebrations to come.

The media personality will be turning 32 this year and it looks like Mzansi is in for another extravagant do. Well ... we'll all probably be peeping through the social media windows, like the past two years or so, but Bonang's parties are always a hit!

B, who has had an amazing 2019 so far, with the launch of her champopo, among many other accolades, including international awards, has revealed what the party plan is for this year.

However, if these snaps are anything to go by, moghel is going to have a celebration like no other, where her own champopo will be flowing!

Check out the snaps below.

Moghel loves the camera and ain't nobody hating because the camera loves her too!

Just check out this video of moghel looking like money!

We can't wait to see what's in the pipeline for #B32!

MORE

Ayanda Borotho on women 'losing themselves' in a marriage

Ayanda has some pearls of wisdom to share.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Zodwa shuts down 'plastic surgery' questions: There's nothing to fix on my face

Sis ain't never going under the knife to change her face but she ain't planning on ageing either!
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Bonnie Mbuli to parents: Don't gossip about other parents with your children

Bonnie believes that it is irresponsible of a parent to put a child in that position.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Malcolm X hits back at comments that his bae is 'too young' for him TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Mature' AKA applauded after he 'refuses to spill tea' on Bonang & Cassper TshisaLIVE
  3. Shock as house music vocalist Nichume dies TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | That Connie Ferguson six-pack left the streets STRESSED! TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper Nyovest: That guy swore at my mom, I'll never ever get over that sh*t TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
X