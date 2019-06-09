Case closed! DJ Black Coffee found the perfect match for THAT drawing

When a tweep decided to draw a picture of him, Black Coffee was left confused and left everything to look for the perfect match of the person in the drawing, and then declared that the case was closed!

If you’ve been living under a rock, let us balance you real quick.

An aspiring artist caused jaw to drop after his drawing of DJ Black Coffee emerged on social media and soon went viral.

Shuu! Other people are chancers, yazin. The people thought he was embarrassing himself.

The comments section was as busy as Noord street taxi rank, after the drawing caught attention . Everyone was poked fun at the aspiring artist.

Maybe he thought the DJ would introduce him to his fans in Ibiza and his drawing business will kick off.

After Black Coffee saw the drawing, he joined the search for who the drawing was really based on. After what seemed like eternity he joined the dots and found the solution we've been looking for.

Detective Black Coffee strikes again!

Cava his verdict below: