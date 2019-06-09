TshisaLIVE

Case closed! DJ Black Coffee found the perfect match for THAT drawing

09 June 2019 - 14:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Black Coffee found the perfect match for a drawing of himself.
Black Coffee found the perfect match for a drawing of himself.
Image: Instagram/ Black Coffee

When a tweep decided to draw a picture of him, Black Coffee was left confused and left everything to look for the perfect match of the person in the drawing, and then declared that the case was closed!

If you’ve been living under a rock, let us balance you real quick.

An aspiring artist caused jaw to drop after his drawing of DJ Black Coffee emerged on social media and soon went viral.

Shuu! Other people are chancers, yazin. The people thought he was embarrassing himself.

The comments section was as busy as Noord street taxi rank, after the drawing caught attention . Everyone was poked fun at the aspiring artist.

Maybe he thought the DJ  would introduce him to his fans in Ibiza and his drawing business will kick off.

After Black Coffee saw the drawing, he joined the search for who the drawing was really based on. After what seemed like eternity he joined the dots and found the solution we've been looking for.

Detective Black Coffee strikes again!

Cava his verdict below:

Sho Madjozi makes her mark at #SAMA25

There's no stopping Sho.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

LEVELS! Black Coffee sells out historic Olympia Hall in Paris

These are the types of levels we all aspire to reach!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Black Coffee pokes fun at Papa Penny's 'Malema diss track'

But disco veteran says he didn't mention Julius Malema by name - only a "stupid boy" named "Salema".
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Shock as house music vocalist Nichume dies TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | That Connie Ferguson six-pack left the streets STRESSED! TshisaLIVE
  3. Malcolm X hits back at comments that his bae is 'too young' for him TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Mature' AKA applauded after he 'refuses to spill tea' on Bonang & Cassper TshisaLIVE
  5. Yummy alert! Bonang's Bday-month snaps are EVERYTHING TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
X