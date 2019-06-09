Here's how you can win a collab with Riky Rick

Rapper Riky Rick has partnered with Rémy Producers to make one aspiring musician or producer's dream of creating a track with the star a reality.

After taking the US by storm the music competition, which gives aspiring artists the chance to sign the deal of their life has landed on Mzansi's shores.

It was announced at a swanky launch party in Johannesburg on June 6 that this season's winner will co-sign on a track with Riky and will be able to get the best advice from the man himself.

The trendy launch party was attended by some of Mzansi's A-listers including Stilo Magolide, Celeste Khumalo, Kay Sibiya, Kim Jayde and Zulu Mkhathini.

Riky told TshisaLIVE at the launch party that he is looking for someone who can be "unapologetically themselves".

"I am looking for flavour and individuality someone who isn’t a carbon copy. I am looking for people who are able to be unapologetically themselves and don’t just follow trends."

The rapper advised contestants to not be afraid of being judged but to rather own their work and back it.

Riky reflected on a time when no one bought into his ideas and no one wanted to jump onto his beats, so he decided to jump onto his own beats.

The rapper plans to be 100% involved in mentoring and working closely with aspiring musicians who will be battling it out.

He added that helping young musicians during their come up journey is something he's passionate about.

"I don’t need too much of the spotlight in this stage in my life.. I want others to win, I just want everyone to win."

To enter the Remy Producers programme, you will need to upload your track onto remymartin.co.za in mp3 format and the organizers will contact you back.