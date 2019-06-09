Trevor Noah backs Sho Madjozi for the BET awards

Comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has given his support to musician Sho Madjozi ahead of the BET Awards later this month.

Sho is nominated in the Best New International Act category together with Teniola Apata from Nigeria, Headie One and Octavian from the UK, and France’s Jokair and Nesly. In the Best International Act category, South African rapper AKA is nominated along with with Nigerian musicians Burna Boy and Mr Eazi.

And there's no guessing who Trevor is hoping will win.

He took to Twitter to congratulate Sho on the nomination and punt her in front of his 9.8 million followers around the world.

He showed love and support by adding his voice to the chorus of well-wishers with encouraging words.