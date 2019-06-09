TshisaLIVE

Trevor Noah backs Sho Madjozi for the BET awards

09 June 2019 - 16:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Trevor Noah is a Sho Madjozi fan, like us.
Trevor Noah is a Sho Madjozi fan, like us.
Image: TREVOR NOAH/FACEBOOK

Comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has given his support to musician Sho Madjozi ahead of the BET Awards later this month.

Sho is nominated in the Best New International Act category together with Teniola Apata from Nigeria, Headie One and Octavian from the UK, and France’s Jokair and Nesly. In the Best International Act category, South African rapper AKA is nominated along with with Nigerian musicians Burna Boy and Mr Eazi.

And there's no guessing who Trevor is hoping will win. 

He took to Twitter to congratulate Sho on the nomination and  punt her in front of his 9.8 million followers around the world.

He showed love and support by adding his voice to the chorus of well-wishers with encouraging words. 

"Congrats Sho Madjozi on your well deserved BET Awards nomination! #BestNewInternationalAct," he wrote.

Goodluck, Sho! You make us proud and raise the South African flag high. We are behind and love you.

WATCH | Trevor Noah says Trump's latest stunt resembles that of an 'African dictator'

"You know what, this is the kind of sh*t that you will see there all the time in Africa," Trevor said.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Trevor Noah on Donald Trump campaigns: It was like Africa all over again

The comedian also addressed the backlash he received after taking on 'The Daily Show'
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Trevor Noah trends as Julius Malema responds to 'genocide' jab

EFF leader Julius Malema has responded to comments by Trevor Noah, saying the comedian "must not be used".
Politics
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Trevor Noah takes aim at Julius Malema on The Daily Show & it was lit

The comedian joked that he could take tips from Juju on how to deal with criticism about his outfit to the Met.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Shock as house music vocalist Nichume dies TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | That Connie Ferguson six-pack left the streets STRESSED! TshisaLIVE
  3. Malcolm X hits back at comments that his bae is 'too young' for him TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Mature' AKA applauded after he 'refuses to spill tea' on Bonang & Cassper TshisaLIVE
  5. Yummy alert! Bonang's Bday-month snaps are EVERYTHING TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
X