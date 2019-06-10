Gabi, Kgomotso & Pasi on being judged for shopping at regular stores
One of the biggest illusions fans have about celebrities is that they only shop at places like Sandton City and wouldn’t be caught dead in retail stores where “average” folk shop.
However, actresses Gabisile Tshabalala, Pasi Koetle and Kgomotso Christopher recently set the record straight.
The conversation began after Gabi tweeted that she wasn’t willing to act on camera and then continue to play pretend in real life by being seen in “celebrity-worthy” places. The actress said she was tired of inquisitive stares whenever she stepped into a “low-prices” retail shop.
"I don't ever wanna live a lie. My acting should stop on screen. I won't act rich when I'm not just to impress people who don't even know me," Gabi said.
I don't ever wanna live a lie. My acting should stop on screen. I won't act rich when I'm not just to impress people who don'teven know me 😬😂, so don't be surprised if u see me in a taxi, or pep, or komachineng😂😂😂I'm living MY life .— Gabisile Tshabalala K (@gabisilet) June 6, 2019
Pasi and Kgomotso echoed her sentiments, recounting their experiences.
Pasi said she was questioned by a stranger when she was spotted buying baby clothes in Pep and told the store "just doesn't suit" her.
Some lady looked at me a tshega because I was buying baby clothes ko Pep . I asked her Keng are “PEP hae go tswanele. https://t.co/ZoQQaBxwAL— Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong (@Pasi_Koetle) June 6, 2019
A similar thing happened to Kgomotso when she was spotted buying kids' clothes at Ackermans.
🤣🤣🤣 I've had same experience buying kids clothes at Ackermans. Lady saying this was working there! Of course she then wanted a selfie. Told her that would create evidence that I shop there and according to her, people mustn't find out I shop there, so no to selfie 🤣 https://t.co/q4LbvUMaOk— Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) June 6, 2019
She explained that despite being recognisable faces in SA, they still had the right to shop wherever they wanted.
"I think confusion is that some of us don't take this 'celeb' thing to our heads. We are like any other person who has the right to shop from Pep to China Mall and we exercise that freedom unashamedly," Kgomotso said.
I think confusion is that some of us don't take this 'celeb' thing to our heads. We are like any other person who has the right to shop from Pep to Chinamall and we exercise that freedom unashamedly 🤣🤣 https://t.co/40OGbTMMVN— Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) June 6, 2019