Gabi, Kgomotso & Pasi on being judged for shopping at regular stores

One of the biggest illusions fans have about celebrities is that they only shop at places like Sandton City and wouldn’t be caught dead in retail stores where “average” folk shop.

However, actresses Gabisile Tshabalala, Pasi Koetle and Kgomotso Christopher recently set the record straight.

The conversation began after Gabi tweeted that she wasn’t willing to act on camera and then continue to play pretend in real life by being seen in “celebrity-worthy” places. The actress said she was tired of inquisitive stares whenever she stepped into a “low-prices” retail shop.

"I don't ever wanna live a lie. My acting should stop on screen. I won't act rich when I'm not just to impress people who don't even know me," Gabi said.