Heavy K and Tweezy clapback at tweep for trying to diss their humble roots

Heavy K was backed by a lot of people over the weekend when he gave a hot clapback to a tweep who thought that dissing the "typical" setting of upcoming DJs would earn him retweets, likes and Twitter fame.

The tweep posted a snap showing an unknown man seemingly producing music in what looks like a self-made home studio with a caption meant to mock him.

While the guy may have expected that his tweet would get some attention, he obviously didn't anticipate the backlash he would receive - particularly from an artist as famous as Heavy K.

The Wena hitmaker said the studio in the photo reminded him of his own humble beginnings.