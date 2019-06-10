TshisaLIVE

Mzansi is not convinced of 'breakthrough' in Senzo Meyiwa murder case

10 June 2019 - 15:04 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Senzo Meyiwa was killed in 2014.
Senzo Meyiwa was killed in 2014.
Image: Via Instagram

After almost five years of waiting for justice for slain Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, the nation's patience is wearing thin and they've once again called out police. 

Senzo was gunned down on October 26 2014 in Vosloorus, at the house of his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, in an alleged botched armed robbery.

The late soccer star's name landed on the Twitter trends list on Monday after fans expressed their disappointment in the justice system. 

This after Sunday World reported that three celebrities and a top cop were apparently facing imminent arrest for defeating the ends of justice in the murder case. Another suspect, also well known, is also allegedly facing arrest for the murder. 

The paper quoted several sources within the justice and security cluster, as saying that the SAPS investigating team assigned to the case approached the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) recently and requested them to authorise warrants for the arrest. 

However, they were apparently turned back and told to fill the information gaps. 

NPA South Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told TshisaLIVE on Monday that the NPA's official statement is that they have "no knowledge of any developments in the case".

Here are some of the reactions.

Kelly Khumalo: 'You lose your spouse in a crime and you become the number one suspect'

Kelly is not happy with the way society treats women.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Kelly Khumalo walks off stage after #JusticeForSenzo calls

As she performed a banner could be seen on the stands, reading: "Justice for Senzo Meyiwa".
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Murdered Senzo Meyiwa's family remind Bheki Cele of his promise

The clock is ticking for police minister Bheki Cele to deliver on his promise he made to the family of slain Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa to ...
News
3 months ago

Twitter not buying Bheki Cele's new Senzo Meyiwa murder deadline

Twitter is sceptical of Bheki Cele's promise of a quick turnaround in Senzo Meyiwa's murder case.
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Yummy alert! Bonang's Bday-month snaps are EVERYTHING TshisaLIVE
  2. Levels! DJ Maphorisa has Wizkid and Burna Boy making amapiano! TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | That Connie Ferguson six-pack left the streets STRESSED! TshisaLIVE
  4. Shock as house music vocalist Nichume dies TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | From a yellow Lambo to a yellow Porsche! Khanyi buys R1,5m ride TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

North West farmer assaults man with 'knobkerrie'
Swaziland cannabis farmers fear new South African law
X