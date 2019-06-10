Mzansi is not convinced of 'breakthrough' in Senzo Meyiwa murder case
After almost five years of waiting for justice for slain Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, the nation's patience is wearing thin and they've once again called out police.
Senzo was gunned down on October 26 2014 in Vosloorus, at the house of his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, in an alleged botched armed robbery.
The late soccer star's name landed on the Twitter trends list on Monday after fans expressed their disappointment in the justice system.
This after Sunday World reported that three celebrities and a top cop were apparently facing imminent arrest for defeating the ends of justice in the murder case. Another suspect, also well known, is also allegedly facing arrest for the murder.
The paper quoted several sources within the justice and security cluster, as saying that the SAPS investigating team assigned to the case approached the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) recently and requested them to authorise warrants for the arrest.
However, they were apparently turned back and told to fill the information gaps.
NPA South Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told TshisaLIVE on Monday that the NPA's official statement is that they have "no knowledge of any developments in the case".
Here are some of the reactions.
Am not convinced #SenzoMeyiwa pic.twitter.com/JG8tw5tiAW— Siboniso Lingwati (@CrispyKidd5) June 10, 2019
Since when do police make statements about arrests before they do ? Shouldn't they act and there after they tell all? Dilo tsa mzansi mara😔 #SenzoMeyiwa pic.twitter.com/F8LY6vw8vs— clarangakoana@gmail. (@RangaClara) June 10, 2019
#SenzoMeyiwa Dear suspects... bo ma next week so we are coming to arrest you ni ready? pic.twitter.com/bopmwEDs9R— Hazel Mehlomakhulu (@mehlomakhulu87) June 10, 2019
#SenzoMeyiwa they cut short our mzansi n.1 goalkeeper career by murdering him😢😭😭 now it's time to cut short their careers for good no reconciliation on this one, no mercy, no forgiveness. pic.twitter.com/cOFD9hIdTq— Apparently |425| (@Boss1sss) June 10, 2019
#SenzoMeyiwa so the celebs don't have names pic.twitter.com/AaeMKG84mx— nombulelo phungula (@nombulelophung6) June 10, 2019
So if a Cop is involved this could also mean there never was intruders and everything said could have been a cover up 💔 #SenzoMeyiwa pic.twitter.com/gbRgeBnflJ— Mr Hustle With No Curfew (@TweetsByVega) June 10, 2019
Not to be negative or what, but we've been here before hey. #SenzoMeyiwa pic.twitter.com/SjK9jcozRp— Bojack🐴 (@Ruma_RTM) June 10, 2019
Hold up.....So the state is telling the perpetrators to skip the country -. How the fuck do they announce they gonna arrest the named suspects #SenzoMeyiwa pic.twitter.com/BQSv6QkO2C— Saint Lesego (@lsghumphrey) June 10, 2019
There was nothing complicated about the #SenzoMeyiwa case from the onset— 🅵🆁🅰🅽🅲🅾 (@Zuks_Franco) June 10, 2019
I will not be excited about news reports, the corruption of our police has been evident and it's very sad for our country. pic.twitter.com/pCJgl0JZy8