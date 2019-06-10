Papa Penny on being mocked: You can laugh all you want, I'm living my dream

Even though Papa Penny has been in the industry for many years, he still deals with people who question his ambitions and laugh at him for what he has become. But for the reality TV show star it doesn’t matter, because he’s living his dream.

Papa Penny said he knew he wasn’t immune to failure, but people making a mockery of him would never stop him from chasing his dreams.

“I have been here for a long time, there is nothing that people could really say to me to make me quit or to make me change who I am to suit them. I decided a long time ago that I would try everything I think will work out for me. Sometimes it didn’t work out, but I am not the type to give up. People can laugh at me all they want, but at least I am living my dream.”

The Tsonga disco icon has been the butt of jokes on social media for the way he speaks English since the beginning of his reality show.

Lately, it has been his many plans that have left viewers in stitches. His dream to act, his idea to have an avocado orchard, his desire to lead a polygamous lifestyle and his funeral cover business are just a few of the things that have made Papa Penny a joke to others.