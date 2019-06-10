Somizi left shocked by #DMF diss about Durban guys being 'boring'
Somizi is an avid follower of Date My Family and on Sunday night he expressed shock when Sbahle randomly talked about how Durban boys were "boring" - something some fans didn't agree with.
This week introduced viewers to Mpendulo Makhathini, who hoped the show could help him find a partner. He visited three potential families to find a match, with one of the visits setting the Twitter streets on fire.
Tweeps were left in disbelief when one of the ladies spoke about how "boring" guys from Durban were.
SomG wasn't in agreement with that statement.
Nooooooooooo she didn’t say Durban guys are so boring. Did she. Am I hearing things. Mayihlome ihlasele Zulu. #datemyfamily— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) June 9, 2019
Somizi wasn't the only one who couldn't believe what he had heard.
#DateMyFamily— T.H.A.B.O🤺🤷🏻♂️ (@Thabo_Chambule) June 9, 2019
"Durban Guys Are So boring"
Durban Guys: pic.twitter.com/vJLpgaaNHD
#DateMyFamily I'm offended so much right now, Durban guys are boring, uphumaphi yena lo. batheni originally from Swaziland pic.twitter.com/KiCJkcR0eO— Siyanda Dlamini_ZA (@Siya_Dlaminii) June 9, 2019
#datemyfamily "durban guys are boring" she must be high on some dog food or something pic.twitter.com/iOruZCsIn7— Observer (@ObserverHead) June 9, 2019
#DateMyFamily Durban guys are so boring. Thixo saze savelelwa eSouth Africa. SENZANI KUBANI? Deeeshetoll. 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/3V5URGDzZu— Nkosinathi B Mabaso ⏳ (@NkosinathiBMab1) June 9, 2019
As for him staying with her children while she goes out to have fun,bathong kanti who's children are they???his or hers??wow what a liver they have to even suggest such a thing!!!#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/ppBhGrHE9U— MUSAWENKOSI🇿🇦🏳️🌈 (@weNkosi22) June 9, 2019
Meanwhile, Lebo also stole the spotlight after she explained that she's neither quiet nor boring - except on Sundays, when she "rests" her voice and conversation skills.
She was unusually quiet, which led the bachelor to think she was not enjoying it, but she claimed it was just her Sunday vibe at play.
After her explanation, tweeps were left rolling on the floor with laughter - and of course they had the memes.
I still can't get over Lebo saying— M.D.U (@Mdue_Dlamini) June 9, 2019
"I'm not always quiet & shy, is jus thet today it's Sunday & I rest" #Datemyfamily #DMFMzansi pic.twitter.com/CbYQrrNncs
#DateMyFamily Lebo on Sundays pic.twitter.com/HZXAQfoHfZ— Lekgarebe la Mopedi 🍒 (@Hlatse_math) June 9, 2019
Lebo bakithi You like to be quite on Sundays? sisi you are on a date, say something or stay at home #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/7ijBrkgskz— Manqoba Ntuli (@NtuliManqoba) June 9, 2019
Lebo hot but she's so weird. #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/bOyp35AnQZ— Ayanda Zungu✌🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@AyandaZungu_) June 9, 2019
"Lebo is quite on Sundays"...hai, this girl....terrible date 🙄 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/7DgdJO5vYa— Dee 🌻 (@sepengkb) June 9, 2019
#DateMyFamily Lebo was so awkward bathong pic.twitter.com/mP58G0Y5xv— K E A (@ImKnownAsAmber) June 9, 2019
Guy; you very quiet neh?— Lebo_ndess (@ndess_lebo) June 9, 2019
Girl; yah. on Sundays says sundays 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/CJSQi1zB0V