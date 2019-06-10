TshisaLIVE

Somizi left shocked by #DMF diss about Durban guys being 'boring'

10 June 2019 - 11:57 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Somizi weighed in on the latest DMF Twitter debate.
Somizi weighed in on the latest DMF Twitter debate.
Image: Instagram/Somizi Mhlongo

Somizi is an avid follower of Date My Family and on Sunday night he expressed shock when Sbahle randomly talked about how Durban boys were "boring" - something some fans didn't agree with. 

This week introduced viewers to Mpendulo Makhathini, who hoped the show could help him find a partner. He visited three potential families to find a match, with one of the visits setting the Twitter streets on fire.

Tweeps were left in disbelief when one of the ladies spoke about how "boring" guys from Durban were.

SomG wasn't in agreement with that statement.

Somizi wasn't the only one who couldn't believe what he had heard.

Meanwhile, Lebo also stole the spotlight after she explained that she's neither quiet nor boring - except on Sundays, when she "rests" her voice and conversation skills.

She was unusually quiet, which led the bachelor to think she was not enjoying it, but she claimed it was just her Sunday vibe at play.

After her explanation, tweeps were left rolling on the floor with laughter - and of course they had the memes.

