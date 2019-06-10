Tshedi Mholo slams music industry after Nichume’s apparent suicide

As Mzansi continues to mourn the death of Bhutiza hitmaker Nichume, Malaika singer Tshedi Mholo has slammed the SA music industry for leaving artists to "suffer on their own".

News of the star's death was confirmed in a statement by her record label Top Chap Media on Friday morning last week. They said she was found at a friend’s place on Thursday following an apparent suicide.

The singer had hinted at her struggles several times over the last few months, sharing posts about stars who had committed suicide and battled depression, such as Robin Williams and Whitney Houston.