'Uyajola' fans care more about Jub Jub's return than whether show is ‘rigged’

10 June 2019 - 11:54 By Kyle Zeeman
Jub Jub Maarohanye is the host of 'Uyajola'.
Image: Via Jub Jub's Instagram
Image: Via Jub Jub's Instagram

Just weeks after claims emerged that the first episode of Moja Love's hit reality show Uyajola was staged, fresh claims have rocked social media.

The show was rocked by the allegations late last month, after Daily Sun quoted a family that appeared on the show claiming that they appeared on the show for money. This was disputed by the channel in a lengthy statement. But the rumours continued to swirl.

On Sunday a social media user claimed to have seen the same person in the same outfit at two different points in the show. He claimed it was proof that dodgy business was afoot.

While some shared receipts, many were undeterred by the claims and vowed to keep watching the show. They were in euphoria when disgraced rapper and presenter Jub Jub hosted the show, after he made way for another host last week.

Fans were there with the popcorn watching as a "vulgar" Jub Jub served spice in bucket loads. 

He put a sis in her place after catching her allegedly cheating and even got hands from another women for "making sisters fight with each other".

It was a mess!

