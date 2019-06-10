'Uyajola' fans care more about Jub Jub's return than whether show is ‘rigged’

Just weeks after claims emerged that the first episode of Moja Love's hit reality show Uyajola was staged, fresh claims have rocked social media.

The show was rocked by the allegations late last month, after Daily Sun quoted a family that appeared on the show claiming that they appeared on the show for money. This was disputed by the channel in a lengthy statement. But the rumours continued to swirl.

On Sunday a social media user claimed to have seen the same person in the same outfit at two different points in the show. He claimed it was proof that dodgy business was afoot.