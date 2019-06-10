'Uyajola' fans care more about Jub Jub's return than whether show is ‘rigged’
Just weeks after claims emerged that the first episode of Moja Love's hit reality show Uyajola was staged, fresh claims have rocked social media.
The show was rocked by the allegations late last month, after Daily Sun quoted a family that appeared on the show claiming that they appeared on the show for money. This was disputed by the channel in a lengthy statement. But the rumours continued to swirl.
On Sunday a social media user claimed to have seen the same person in the same outfit at two different points in the show. He claimed it was proof that dodgy business was afoot.
Now I believe this show is rehearsed and acted. What are chances of the same guy appearing in the same clothes #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/M0yl5Zas5f— Shabisto wase Sabie (@shabisto7) June 9, 2019
While some shared receipts, many were undeterred by the claims and vowed to keep watching the show. They were in euphoria when disgraced rapper and presenter Jub Jub hosted the show, after he made way for another host last week.
Fans were there with the popcorn watching as a "vulgar" Jub Jub served spice in bucket loads.
He put a sis in her place after catching her allegedly cheating and even got hands from another women for "making sisters fight with each other".
It was a mess!
Once a nigga says he’s going to play soccer,just know you getting dribbled...#Uyajola #Uyajola99 #Fork_it! pic.twitter.com/ArknK6VVTi— Mr.Fork_it!® (@SupremeThought) June 9, 2019
Or this guy didn't sleep home last night , he was passing the same spot going home the next day pic.twitter.com/QlLhIokR1t— Kagiso. (@OwnYour_Brand) June 9, 2019
An honorary doctorate for Jub Jub please? This guy has done enough for the country in just two episodes, his impact is highly appreciated #uyajola pic.twitter.com/5IP4sWO0VE— Kay Madlalati (@KMadlalati) June 9, 2019
Where are the people who said this is staged? #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/1KlE1ZvRja— Nandipha Mfamela (@nandie_m) June 9, 2019
Jub Jub when the soul sista came for her... #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/craNarK64k— Thabo Phuti Mojela🇿🇦 (@ThaboMojela) June 9, 2019
#uyajola99 yey. ..people are saying this is staged? 😂😂 they can act pic.twitter.com/yfqjC5Ghlb— Mutshinyani Pearl Maemu (@Tli77090942) June 9, 2019
#Uyajola99 You are not well in the head if you still think the show is staged !! pic.twitter.com/u6tlZ0pLXo— Selema (@SelemaRamogale) June 9, 2019
All the people who like saying Jub Jubs Uyajola 9/9 show is staged think they have made it in life 🙄— FETSI (@MacD_N) June 9, 2019
Heeeeiii even if it's staged its FINE!!! WE ARE GOING TO WATCH IT!!!#Uyajola99 #uyajola pic.twitter.com/upu2JupCf8