5 hilarious reactions to Justin Bieber challenging Tom Cruise to a fight!
Hours after Justin Bieber seemingly randomly took to social media to challenge Tom Cruise to a fight (yeah... an entire Tom Cruise) the mystery surrounding the whole saga has deepened because, for the life of the internet, nobody can seem to locate logic or chill from the Biebs.
It's been hours now and the fight challenge has produced some of the funniest reactions you'll ever see on these streets.
And while the question of the year is definitely, "WTH did Tom Cruise ever do to Justin Bieber?" there's no denying that this mystery has been the gift that keeps on giving.
Here are the top five reactions:
1. Who asked Justin to do this?
No one:— Goku (@Goku) June 10, 2019
Absolutely no one:
Justin Bieber: “I wanna fight Tom Cruise. Make it happen, UFC.”
Tom Cruise: …
Justin Bieber: pic.twitter.com/77GsBQx70z
2. What tweeps thought Tom's first reaction would be: "Who is Justin Bieber?"
Tom Cruise’s agent: Hey Tom, Justin Bieber just challenged you to a fight— Krojacica Sudbine ⍟ ⧗ ➳ (@MonaLisa_1797) June 10, 2019
Tom: pic.twitter.com/tLdKKfLLSU
3. Tom's second reaction: "Hahaha what a joke my darling!"
justin bieber: i can beat tom cruise in the octagon— ɪᴍᴀɢɪɴᴏᴘɪᴀ (@imaginopiaworld) June 10, 2019
tom cruise: pic.twitter.com/JApa4z8zwq
4. What did Justin take before tweeting that? *insert pensive face*
Justin Bieber before he posted that tweet on wanting to fight Tom cruise 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Nqac1gocNe— Cantona's collar (@terrykingkapa) June 10, 2019
5. Tom: It's probably best to ignore this young man...
Justin bieber: I wanna challenge Tom cruise to fight in the octagon.— Sheriff (@SheriffIsiaka) June 10, 2019
Tom cruise after seeing justin bieber's tweet pic.twitter.com/zc3AVvhCcP
Meanwhile... Beliebers went on to create what they think the fight might look like and Justin retweeted the hilarious YouTube video.
Watch the video below.