5 hilarious reactions to Justin Bieber challenging Tom Cruise to a fight!

11 June 2019 - 13:09 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Justin Bieber challenged Tom Cruise to a fight and the whole world still doesn't know why.
Image: Miguel Medina/AFP

Hours after Justin Bieber seemingly randomly took to social media to challenge Tom Cruise to a fight (yeah... an entire Tom Cruise) the mystery surrounding the whole saga has deepened because, for the life of the internet, nobody can seem to locate logic or chill from the Biebs.

It's been hours now and the fight challenge has produced some of the funniest reactions you'll ever see on these streets.

And while the question of the year is definitely, "WTH did Tom Cruise ever do to Justin Bieber?" there's no denying that this mystery has been the gift that keeps on giving.

Here are the top five reactions:

 

1. Who asked Justin to do this?

2. What tweeps thought Tom's first reaction would be: "Who is Justin Bieber?"

3. Tom's second reaction: "Hahaha what a joke my darling!"

4. What did Justin take before tweeting that? *insert pensive face*

5. Tom: It's probably best to ignore this young man...

Meanwhile... Beliebers went on to create what they think the fight might look like and Justin retweeted the hilarious YouTube video.

Watch the video below.

