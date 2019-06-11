5 hilarious reactions to Justin Bieber challenging Tom Cruise to a fight!

Hours after Justin Bieber seemingly randomly took to social media to challenge Tom Cruise to a fight (yeah... an entire Tom Cruise) the mystery surrounding the whole saga has deepened because, for the life of the internet, nobody can seem to locate logic or chill from the Biebs.

It's been hours now and the fight challenge has produced some of the funniest reactions you'll ever see on these streets.

And while the question of the year is definitely, "WTH did Tom Cruise ever do to Justin Bieber?" there's no denying that this mystery has been the gift that keeps on giving.

Here are the top five reactions:

1. Who asked Justin to do this?