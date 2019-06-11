Beyoncé's publicist tells the Beyhive not to 'spew hate' in her name

Nicole said on Instagram that she didn't believe that B would approve of the treatment the Hive has subjected her to that forced her to delete her Instagram account.

Beyoncé’s team agreed.

Her publicist Yvette Noel-Schure took to Instagram to remind the Hive that their leader exuded love above all else.

In the statement Yvette said the cyberbullying of Nicole is not something the Carters would approve of.

"I am looking back today at the start of The OTRII tour, one year ago. It was a place of joy, unimaginable entertainment from two of the best performers in the world, and a place of love. Every single day on that tour I saw love. Which is why I also want to speak here to the beautiful BeyHive. I know your love runs deep but that love has to be given to every human. It will bring no joy to the person you love so much if you spew hate in her name. We love you," she said.

Now that the Queen B has spoken... well kind of... can the Hive move on?

