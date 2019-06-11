TshisaLIVE

Beyoncé's publicist tells the Beyhive not to 'spew hate' in her name

11 June 2019 - 12:07 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's team have asked the Beyhive to please be nice.
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's team have asked the Beyhive to please be nice.
Image: Beyoncé via YouTube

The Beyhive have been up in arms ever since Nicole Curran was spotted leaning across Beyoncé to talk to Jay-Z and her publicist has issued a statement to address the "hate".

The Hive has landed in the naughty corner after they sent threats and nasty comments to Nicole, just because she had the "audacity" to lean across Bey in order to chat to Jay.

A 30-sec clip of the incident went viral where Bey's "irritation" is evident in her facial expressions.

WATCH | Somebody needs to stop the Beyhive's cyberbullying!

At this point, The Hive seems to be 'embarrassing ' their own Queen Bey
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Nicole said on Instagram that she didn't believe that B would approve of the treatment the Hive has subjected her to that forced her to delete her Instagram account.

Beyoncé’s team agreed.

Her publicist Yvette Noel-Schure took to Instagram to remind the Hive that their leader exuded love above all else.

In the statement Yvette said the cyberbullying of Nicole is not something the Carters would approve of. 

"I am looking back today at the start of The OTRII tour, one year ago. It was a place of joy, unimaginable entertainment from two of the best performers in the world, and a place of love. Every single day on that tour I saw love. Which is why I also want to speak here to the beautiful BeyHive. I know your love runs deep but that love has to be given to every human. It will bring no joy to the person you love so much if you spew hate in her name. We love you," she said.

Now that the Queen B has spoken... well kind of... can the Hive move on?

The Lion King is almost here!

MORE

Kelly Khumalo releases fiery statement after #SenzoMeyiwa 'arrests': I will fight till my last breath

"The only thing I'm guilty of is falling in love with a dishonest married man," Kelly said
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Fans left fuming as AKA cancels gig in US capital at the last minute

American fans of the Supa Mega felt like their hero had stood them up.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Kid Tini on Ambitiouz: It's typical for people to vilify the record label

"It's easy for them to judge looking from the outside. However, they don't know the real (story) or what is really happening," the young rapper said.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Pretoria trio set to cash in on 'Uyajola' with song about cheating

'The song does not promote jolling - but if you do, make sure you are not caught!' says Tshwane-based musician Mxolisi Tshabalala about his new track ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Yummy alert! Bonang's Bday-month snaps are EVERYTHING TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | From a yellow Lambo to a yellow Porsche! Khanyi buys R1,5m ride TshisaLIVE
  3. Afrikaans singer killed in accident on R72 TshisaLIVE
  4. Levels! DJ Maphorisa has Wizkid and Burna Boy making amapiano! TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | That Connie Ferguson six-pack left the streets STRESSED! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Young PE girl dances her way to internet stardom
North West farmer assaults man with 'knobkerrie'
X