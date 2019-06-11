TshisaLIVE

'Ill' Babes Wodumo a no-show at her assault case against Mampintsha

11 June 2019 - 12:19 By LWANDILE BHENGU
Babes Wodumo did not show up at her assault matter against Mampintsha at the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
Image: Instagram/Babes Wodumo

Gqom queen Babes Wodumo was a no-show at the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for her assault case against Mampintsha.

Babes, who is the complainant in the case, was supposed to present herself before court after the pair was referred to Families SA (Famsa) for mediation during Mampintsha's last appearance.

State prosecutor Ndoda January told the court that Babes, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, was ill but did not indicate what was wrong with her.

Mampintsha handed himself over to police in March when Babes opened a case of assault against him after a live video was posted to her Instagram account in which a man could be seen slapping her.

Outside court on Tuesday Mampintsha's lawyer, Pat Magwaza, told reporters that the only session they had with Famsa had gone well.

"The assessment is not yet done. They have [had] one session with Famsa but they still need more," said Magwaza.

The matter will return to court on July 9.

