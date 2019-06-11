'Ill' Babes Wodumo a no-show at her assault case against Mampintsha

Gqom queen Babes Wodumo was a no-show at the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for her assault case against Mampintsha.

Babes, who is the complainant in the case, was supposed to present herself before court after the pair was referred to Families SA (Famsa) for mediation during Mampintsha's last appearance.

State prosecutor Ndoda January told the court that Babes, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, was ill but did not indicate what was wrong with her.