Kelly Khumalo's statement in five quotes

Following a Sunday World report, which claimed that four celebs faced "imminent" arrest in the murder case, Kelly released a statement in which she spoke about co-operating with the law and apparently not knowing anything further to do with the shooting.

She released the statement on Monday after the hashtag #SenzoMeyiwa dominated social media amidst calls for justice for Senzo.

Here are five telling quotes from Kelly's statement.

Don't feel sorry for me

"I've never been the type to want the world to feel sorry for me and I'm not about to start now."

I am done

"I am done being a doormat, I am done being a punching bag, I am done being a platform to take out all your failures, guilt and frustrations on."

Lock me away

"If you strongly feel, believe and have evidence that I had something to do with my daughter's father's killing or I'm somehow protecting the killer, then by all means necessary do lock me away and throw away the key."

Guilty of falling in love

"The only thing I am guilty of is falling in love with a dishonest married man. And if that's what I'm being punished for so be it."

Fight till the end

"If there is one thing I will never do is to take a fall for something I know nothing about. I will fight till my last breath cause that's who I am."

See Kelly's full statement below: