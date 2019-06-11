TshisaLIVE

Kid Tini on Ambitiouz: It's typical for people to vilify the record label

11 June 2019 - 06:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Rapper Kid Tini says all he wants is for people to listen to the music, everything else is secondary.
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

Rapper Kid Tini, one of Ambitiouz Entertainment's latest gems, has made it clear that he's purely here for music and doesn't want to get dragged into industry "politics". This after fans called for him to "leave" the record label following its history and latest issues with Emtee.

Kid Tini said that he and his record label were "fine" and until his priority (which is music) is compromised, things would stay that way.

"We are definitely fine. They (Ambitiouz) helped us, they help us a lot. It's unfortunate that it's so typical for people to just vilify the record label but that is always the case in every situation. But it's not always true."

The Cinga rapper's comments came after his stablemate Emtee topped the Twitter trends list for his financial woes and desire to leave Ambitiouz. 

Kid Tini added that he would not give in to calls from fans to leave Ambitiouz because their relationship is exactly what it needs to be.

"As far as I'm concerned, people must just listen to the music. Just be happy and content with the music. Don't try to be the PR or the A and R or whatever, that's not your job, it's not on you. Just listen to the music."

The 21-year-old rapper told TshisaLIVE that it wasn't his place to talk about issues that have nothing to do with him. 

"It's easy for them (social media users) to judge looking from the outside. However, they don't know the real (story) or what is really happening. With regards to the (latest) stories and whatever, I really try not to involve myself to begin with. I really don't need that kind of energy and I don't want to be dragged into it."

