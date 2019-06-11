TshisaLIVE

Lerato Kganyago on Mr Price bashing: Do what suits your pockets, not social media

11 June 2019 - 12:12 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Lerato Kganyago has advised people to live according to their pockets and not pressure.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Lerato Kganyago's tolerance for hypocrisy on the social media streets ran out on Monday after tweeps started dissing #MrPrice and the hashtag topped the Twitter trends list.

It all started after a vlogger dissed people for wearing clothes that looked too "Mr Pricey".  The conversation blew up as some tweeps defended the retailer and their personal choice on where to buy clothes from, while other continued to criticise.

Lerato saw the commotion and decided to give critics a piece of her mind for making others feel inferior for supporting the "cheap" store.

"There’s nothing wrong with Mr Price and Shoprite! Do what suits your pockets, not what suits social media my children, ba'ska lehlanyetsa!"

Remember last year when rapper Cassper Nyovest was dragged for wearing "Mr Price jeans in a Bentley"?

Lerato went on to explain that most people who make their business to diss other on Twitter were hypocrites.

As usual, there were others who thought they could take Lerato on for her opinion.

One tweep said she was a "sell-out" for giving the retail shops free advertising but didn't  extend the same courtesy to black-owned shops or products.

Lerato didn't even waste time in setting him straight! 

"My whole house was renovated by black people, my entire house has custom made furniture, a shop owned by black females. I wear local brands, my makeup gets done by black women, I buy hair from black women should I continue or you want to do some quick research about me?"

Let people wear what they want and what they can afford... some of the standards on these streets are just wild.

Yhu! The drama

