Lerato Kganyago on Mr Price bashing: Do what suits your pockets, not social media
Lerato Kganyago's tolerance for hypocrisy on the social media streets ran out on Monday after tweeps started dissing #MrPrice and the hashtag topped the Twitter trends list.
It all started after a vlogger dissed people for wearing clothes that looked too "Mr Pricey". The conversation blew up as some tweeps defended the retailer and their personal choice on where to buy clothes from, while other continued to criticise.
Lerato saw the commotion and decided to give critics a piece of her mind for making others feel inferior for supporting the "cheap" store.
"There’s nothing wrong with Mr Price and Shoprite! Do what suits your pockets, not what suits social media my children, ba'ska lehlanyetsa!"
Remember last year when rapper Cassper Nyovest was dragged for wearing "Mr Price jeans in a Bentley"?
Lerato went on to explain that most people who make their business to diss other on Twitter were hypocrites.
As in they wearing clothes from Mr Price on Instagram and they bash it on twitter. Would you like me to elaborate any further???— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) June 10, 2019
Also Shoprite has some really great beauty products that are very affordable! Mr Price has the dopest and most affordable gym equipment!!!— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) June 10, 2019
As usual, there were others who thought they could take Lerato on for her opinion.
One tweep said she was a "sell-out" for giving the retail shops free advertising but didn't extend the same courtesy to black-owned shops or products.
Lerato didn't even waste time in setting him straight!
"My whole house was renovated by black people, my entire house has custom made furniture, a shop owned by black females. I wear local brands, my makeup gets done by black women, I buy hair from black women should I continue or you want to do some quick research about me?"
My whole house was renovated by black people, my entire house has custom made furniture, a shop owned by black females, I wear local brands, my make up gets done by black women, I buy hair from black women should I continue or you want to do a quick research about me? https://t.co/BLdArO9xqW— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) June 10, 2019
Let people wear what they want and what they can afford... some of the standards on these streets are just wild.
Yhu! The drama