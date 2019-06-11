Lerato Kganyago on Mr Price bashing: Do what suits your pockets, not social media

Lerato Kganyago's tolerance for hypocrisy on the social media streets ran out on Monday after tweeps started dissing #MrPrice and the hashtag topped the Twitter trends list.

It all started after a vlogger dissed people for wearing clothes that looked too "Mr Pricey". The conversation blew up as some tweeps defended the retailer and their personal choice on where to buy clothes from, while other continued to criticise.

Lerato saw the commotion and decided to give critics a piece of her mind for making others feel inferior for supporting the "cheap" store.

"There’s nothing wrong with Mr Price and Shoprite! Do what suits your pockets, not what suits social media my children, ba'ska lehlanyetsa!"

Remember last year when rapper Cassper Nyovest was dragged for wearing "Mr Price jeans in a Bentley"?

Lerato went on to explain that most people who make their business to diss other on Twitter were hypocrites.