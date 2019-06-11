TshisaLIVE

#Lockdown viewers need someone to end Masabatha's evil reign!

Aowa! It's been going on for too long now...

11 June 2019 - 12:21 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Nthati Moshesh (Masabatha) and Zola Nombona (Monde) on the set of Lockdown.
Nthati Moshesh (Masabatha) and Zola Nombona (Monde) on the set of Lockdown.
Image: Twitter/Lockdown

There's no denying that Nthati Moshesh has totally rocked her role as Masabatha but she's done such a good job that fans don't want her character at the helm anymore.

Viewers of the popular drama Lockdown couldn't hide just how much Masabatha's devilish tricks scare them. The cult leader has been controlling the Thabazimbi prisoners and fans are still finding it hard to understand how she manages to make people bend to her will.

Monday night's episode saw Mazet join the lost congregation and fans were left shook because they expected her to be immune to Masabatha's snake eyes hypnosis.

Now others are convinced Masabatha's powers will infiltrate reality and visit their homes but the drama is too good for them to abandon it. Finding themselves at a crossroad, all fans could do was ask the scriptwriters to make a plan to end Masabatha's evil reign.

They had the memes.

Fans left fuming as AKA cancels gig in US capital at the last minute

American fans of the Supa Mega felt like their hero had stood them up.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Pretoria trio set to cash in on 'Uyajola' with song about cheating

'The song does not promote jolling - but if you do, make sure you are not caught!' says Tshwane-based musician Mxolisi Tshabalala about his new track ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Many SA men are 'certifiable sociopaths', warns Katlego Danke

Katlego says women need to learn how to deal with misogyny.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Kid Tini on Ambitiouz: It's typical for people to vilify the record label

"It's easy for them to judge looking from the outside. However, they don't know the real (story) or what is really happening," the young rapper said.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Yummy alert! Bonang's Bday-month snaps are EVERYTHING TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | From a yellow Lambo to a yellow Porsche! Khanyi buys R1,5m ride TshisaLIVE
  3. Afrikaans singer killed in accident on R72 TshisaLIVE
  4. Levels! DJ Maphorisa has Wizkid and Burna Boy making amapiano! TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | That Connie Ferguson six-pack left the streets STRESSED! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Young PE girl dances her way to internet stardom
North West farmer assaults man with 'knobkerrie'
X