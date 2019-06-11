Lockdown viewers need someone to end Masabatha's evil reign!

There's no denying that Nthati Moshesh has totally rocked her role as Masabatha but she's done such a good job that fans don't want her character at the helm anymore.

Viewers of the popular drama Lockdown couldn't hide just how much Masabatha's devilish tricks scare them. The cult leader has been controlling the Thabazimbi prisoners and fans are still finding it hard to understand how she manages to make people bend to her will.

Monday night's episode saw Mazet join the lost congregation and fans were left shook because they expected her to be immune to Masabatha's snake eyes hypnosis.

Now others are convinced Masabatha's powers will infiltrate reality and visit their homes but the drama is too good for them to abandon it. Finding themselves at a crossroad, all fans could do was ask the scriptwriters to make a plan to end Masabatha's evil reign.

They had the memes.