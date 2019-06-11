#Lockdown viewers need someone to end Masabatha's evil reign!
Aowa! It's been going on for too long now...
There's no denying that Nthati Moshesh has totally rocked her role as Masabatha but she's done such a good job that fans don't want her character at the helm anymore.
Viewers of the popular drama Lockdown couldn't hide just how much Masabatha's devilish tricks scare them. The cult leader has been controlling the Thabazimbi prisoners and fans are still finding it hard to understand how she manages to make people bend to her will.
Monday night's episode saw Mazet join the lost congregation and fans were left shook because they expected her to be immune to Masabatha's snake eyes hypnosis.
Now others are convinced Masabatha's powers will infiltrate reality and visit their homes but the drama is too good for them to abandon it. Finding themselves at a crossroad, all fans could do was ask the scriptwriters to make a plan to end Masabatha's evil reign.
They had the memes.
But how does Masabata fool them all even after they've noticed she's evil ? #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/F5tOJkhcdP— 👑👑 (@MANDISI883) June 10, 2019
#Lockdownmzansi I think when the bible warned us about wolves in sheep's clothing Masabatha is quite that description. Lord I SEE what you meant pic.twitter.com/9oGp1nxCPu— Thin Ice (@ThinIce20) June 10, 2019
What's Masabata's story kahle kahle?#Lockdownmzansi pic.twitter.com/lVt3MHdjdG— Ma Anand Sheela (@Mfumo_B) June 10, 2019
What are the visiting hours at prison I want to pay Masabatha a visit just to make sure if she's blind #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/5BuT8VCZVq— Thin Ice (@ThinIce20) June 10, 2019
When Masabatha said “ke nako”!#Lockdownmzansi #lockdowns4 pic.twitter.com/WCks3ZQlEt— Philani (@Philani09906528) June 10, 2019
At this rate even the cameraman is not safe #Lockdownmzansi pic.twitter.com/Rjle5W2z7k— Thee Monk (@Soulnab) June 10, 2019
We need an AA group to recover from the trauma of tonight's episode #Lockdownmzansi pic.twitter.com/ApTJyaNMUz— Moonchild Rye (@NdiRayanne) June 10, 2019
New Church Member 😂😂😂😁#LockdownMzansi #lockdownS4 The best Drama on T.V every Mondays.— Lulama Duma (@DumaLulama) June 10, 2019
"Usithethelele izono zethu, njengoko sibathethelela abasonayo" pic.twitter.com/rWjy7TlgVH
Masabata decides the prison needs to be cleansed 😂😂kanjalo nje— Lebogang Maluleka (@LebogangLala_sa) June 10, 2019
Xha Masabata needs prayers hle bathong 😂😂#Lockdownmzansi pic.twitter.com/sXuKXfLXoi
When is someone gonna kill Masabata mara #Lockdownmzansi pic.twitter.com/U1kXqCF95M— Boitumelo Makwela (@Boitumelo____) June 11, 2019