Many SA men are 'certifiable sociopaths', warns Katlego Danke
Actress Katlego Danke has some strong views about misogyny, which is a real problem that women face daily.
The actress explained that she had observed how many women were faced with prejudice by men, often in the most unassuming ways.
She said it's concerning that women don't seem to be well-equipped to detect misogyny or how to deal with it.
"Misogyny is real - and it sometimes hides in the most unassuming places. It’s a dark and scary hatred and most women are not well versed on picking it up, let alone how to react to it," she shared on her social media.
Misogyny is real. And it sometimes hides in the most unassuming places. It’s a dark and scary hatred and most women are not well versed on picking it up, let alone how to react to it. All we have is our anger but that’s not enough. And definitely not effective. It’s worrying.— KatlegoDanke (@KatlegoDanke) June 8, 2019
In conversation with her followers, Katlego said she was concerned about the kind of children these misogynist men were raising - and the women they go on to marry.
She said she was most worried that these kinds of men continue to be abusive, even if they hide behind a "gentleman" front. She added that she was disturbed by how many man are "actually certifiable sociopaths".
Freaks me out. It really does. These people go on to father children. And abuse their wives ‘in nice gentlemanly ways’. I’m disturbed by the thought of how many are actually certifiable sociopaths.— KatlegoDanke (@KatlegoDanke) June 8, 2019
Speaking of men who make the world a scary place, actress Nokuthula Mavuso also shared some of her experiences, adding that a woman's safety is never guaranteed.
"The person thinks I'm crazy, says I'm paranoid when I keep security doors locked, even during the day," she wrote.
"Lived in a free-standing home for years. Four burglaries in our last year living there. The thought of a stranger being in your house while you sleep [is] traumatic."
The person thinks I'm crazy. Says I'm paranoid when I keep security doors locked even during the day.— Nokuthula Mavuso (@NoxNonozi) June 9, 2019
Lived in a free standing home for years. Four burglaries in our last year living there. The thought of a stranger being in your house while you sleep... traumatic.
Some guys delivered something we bought. I was alone with the kids. I suddenly got paranoid when they came over, hid a pair of scissors in my pocket. Just in case. Asked them to put the goods right by the door. I stood outside with the kids till they left. Siphila kabuhlungu.— Nokuthula Mavuso (@NoxNonozi) June 9, 2019