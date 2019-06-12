Buhle Samuels exposes being harassed by an alleged stalker: 'SA, help me...'
Actress Buhle Samuels took to social media to expose a stalker that has left her uneasy and cringing with his one-sided string of emails.
The beautiful actress took to her Instagram Stories to name and shame the "businessman" who showered Buhle with unsolicited compliments and, even while being ignored, kept sending more emails.
"South Africa, please help me. I don't know what I have done to deserve this harassment. This individual managed to get my private email address and my God have I received a string of emails," she wrote.
Buhle's pleas with the person to stop sending her emails fell on deaf ears as more messages kept coming.
The actress said it was this kind of behaviour that made media personalities appear "cagey and offish" when they meet strangers, who mostly are just genuine fans.
"Oh Nkosi yam! Then people wonder why personalities are so cagey and offish... I never want to meet this person, ever! There's a level of unhinged you have to be to send numerous incoherent emails to someone who isn't responding back. Whoever you are, stop!" Buhle said.
Buhle isn't the first or only South African celebrity that has suffered at the hands of a stalker.
She joins others like Gail Mabalane and Lerato Kganyago, who have both at different moments exposed their stalkers.
Some celebs have even reported these people to the police after they got fed up with the harassment. Looks like Buhle, too, may need to use the Protection from Harassment Act.