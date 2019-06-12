Cassper Nyovest on cyberbullying: People are hurting

The ongoing slander of Kelly Khumalo on social media has lead to many local celebs speaking out against the cyberbullying she endures, and the latest to join the list was rapper Cassper Nyovest.

The rapper, who has been telling his followers to be conscious of other people's feelings, took to social media to encourage those on the receiving end of nasty comments at the hands of trolls to be strong.

"I'm gonna need you to be strong for yourself. This world we live in is mean. You need to ride hard for yourself," the rapper said after he commented on a tweet that asked why Kelly was receiving so much hate.