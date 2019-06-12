Cassper Nyovest on cyberbullying: People are hurting
The ongoing slander of Kelly Khumalo on social media has lead to many local celebs speaking out against the cyberbullying she endures, and the latest to join the list was rapper Cassper Nyovest.
The rapper, who has been telling his followers to be conscious of other people's feelings, took to social media to encourage those on the receiving end of nasty comments at the hands of trolls to be strong.
"I'm gonna need you to be strong for yourself. This world we live in is mean. You need to ride hard for yourself," the rapper said after he commented on a tweet that asked why Kelly was receiving so much hate.
The rapper explained that Twitter was a space filled with hypocrites and that the same people who saw nothing wrong with bullying people, simultaneous bombarded the TL with messages of how "depression is real".
Joining the conversation, Kaizer Chiefs goalie Itumeleng Khune asked why people were behaving in such an atrocious manner. To which Cassper answered that it was all because people are hurting.
"People are hurting grootman. So they take it out on other people. It's worse here on social media cause that's the easiest way to get popular."
It's sad but it's true.