TshisaLIVE

From public figure to House of BNG - Bonang Matheba is taking over 2019

12 June 2019 - 09:06 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Bonang Matheba is already slaying 2019.
Bonang Matheba is already slaying 2019.
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba

Bonang Matheba recently announced that her first film, Public Figure, will screen at Encounters Film Festival in Johannesburg and Cape Town on June 15-16 and congratulatory messages just keep pouring in. 

Since 2019 began, all Bonang does is win, secure the bag and escalate her career to dizzy heights and, happy as we are for her, we can't help but question if we all really have the same 24-hours.

From the House of BNG to her lingerie line, Distraction by Bonang, here are Moghel's achievements, six months into 2019:

Public Figure

Public Figure is a film by Brian Corso in which Bonang stars. It delves into the psychological effects monied public figures and influencers like herself experience in  trying to navigate through life on a daily basis. The film is due to screen in SA between June 15-16 in Cape Town and Johannesburg. 

Bonang co-produced the film which premiered at the Manchester International Film Festival in March. 

3 projects Bonang is dropping soon that you should be excited about

If you're a Bonang fan, you better start saving your coins.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Distraction by Bonang

Moghel caused "mass distraction" early this year when she posted snaps a photo shoot of her lingerie line, Distraction by Bonang, in Mumbai. She later announced that the collection was available from Woolworths stores for purchase. 

3 money moves Bonang Matheba is already cooking up for 2019!

When they said busy as a bee, they were talking about Mo'ghel
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

House of BNG

Bonang's fans have always known that the queen loves her bubbly, but no one saw a range of MCC coming. In March Bonang announced that she was in fact launching House of BNG MCC Brut and Brut Rosé which was launched at a star-studded event at the Riboville Boutique Hotel. 

IN PICTURES | Celebs sparkle at Bonang's bubbly launch

A-listers flocked to the Riboville boutique hotel in Johannesburg on Monday to toast Bonang Matheba's latest business venture: a luxury beverage ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Inspiration and Influence award

On 29 May, Bonang received the Inspiration and Influence award at the Global Social Awards in Prague, Czech Republic. She was accompanied by her cousin Pinky Girl with whom she celebrated her win. 

Bonang, who never announces anything until it actually happens, caused a social media storm when she posted a video of her being announced as the winner and her acceptance speech. 

WATCH | Queen B scores international award & here’s how she celebrated

LOL! Sis just made the little dab cool again.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Emtee speaks out on 'leaving' Ambitiouz and having no car or home TshisaLIVE
  2. BLF threatens Moja Love with legal action over Jub Jub's comments about Xhosa ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Gabi, Kgomotso & Pasi on being judged for shopping at regular stores TshisaLIVE
  4. Mzansi is not convinced of 'breakthrough' in Senzo Meyiwa murder case TshisaLIVE
  5. Yummy alert! Bonang's Bday-month snaps are EVERYTHING TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Forest High memorial service: "Our parents have failed us" says RCL
WATCH: Red robot horror as car smashes into motorbike
X