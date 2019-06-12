From public figure to House of BNG - Bonang Matheba is taking over 2019

Bonang Matheba recently announced that her first film, Public Figure, will screen at Encounters Film Festival in Johannesburg and Cape Town on June 15-16 and congratulatory messages just keep pouring in.

Since 2019 began, all Bonang does is win, secure the bag and escalate her career to dizzy heights and, happy as we are for her, we can't help but question if we all really have the same 24-hours.

From the House of BNG to her lingerie line, Distraction by Bonang, here are Moghel's achievements, six months into 2019:

Public Figure

Public Figure is a film by Brian Corso in which Bonang stars. It delves into the psychological effects monied public figures and influencers like herself experience in trying to navigate through life on a daily basis. The film is due to screen in SA between June 15-16 in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Bonang co-produced the film which premiered at the Manchester International Film Festival in March.