IN MEMES | #NyanNyan fans ready to pay for Chabedi's denial skills

Nyan Nyan left viewers in disbelief after Chabedi denied every claim thrown at him with the coolest demeanor and the statement that his wife now wants an open marriage!

The show often sees couples admit to their wrongdoing and confess in order to initiate the process of healing or fixing the relationship. However viewers were left with an overwhelming feeling that the particular couple they saw won't be able to fix things.

The biggest problem was that Chabedi was not willing to admit to any wrongdoing, even through it was evident that something wasn't right. He was accused of giving away a sum of over R13k to sidechicks but he insisted that it was a gambling problem and that he lost that money betting on sports. Horses to be exact.

Sis was not willing to accept the story and even though she didn't get a confession, she proudly told Chabedi that she wanted an open marriage. If he could cheat, so can she.

Best believe tweeps had memes galore for that!