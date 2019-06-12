IN MEMES | #NyanNyan fans ready to pay for Chabedi's denial skills
Nyan Nyan left viewers in disbelief after Chabedi denied every claim thrown at him with the coolest demeanor and the statement that his wife now wants an open marriage!
The show often sees couples admit to their wrongdoing and confess in order to initiate the process of healing or fixing the relationship. However viewers were left with an overwhelming feeling that the particular couple they saw won't be able to fix things.
The biggest problem was that Chabedi was not willing to admit to any wrongdoing, even through it was evident that something wasn't right. He was accused of giving away a sum of over R13k to sidechicks but he insisted that it was a gambling problem and that he lost that money betting on sports. Horses to be exact.
Sis was not willing to accept the story and even though she didn't get a confession, she proudly told Chabedi that she wanted an open marriage. If he could cheat, so can she.
Best believe tweeps had memes galore for that!
I wonder if Chabedi's side chicks know they are "horse betting" #nyannyan pic.twitter.com/OTPngGz0w3— Tracey Seoposenwe (@TSeoposenwe) June 11, 2019
#NyanNyan chabedi for President.. The guy knows the Bro codes, no matter what stick to your story no matter how lame it is 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5N5uf97im7— Puse Mohlala (@MohlalaPuse) June 11, 2019
#NyanNyan If this guy is really not cheating he's a serial liar, cause he's so genuine and I believe him. pic.twitter.com/Rltip78kVv— Shawn Moropa (@Shawnmoropa) June 11, 2019
I'm also a sports betting person but so much money a month #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/O6bTxFp91j— Mandlareloaded (@Mandla12698701) June 11, 2019
She wants an open MARRIAGE? #leadership #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/6ltKKdJRLy— Mduduzi Hadebe 🇿🇦™ (@macmonate) June 11, 2019
#nyannyan TF is Open marriage? Ke tseo! We learn everyday bathong!!! pic.twitter.com/XPOFUTwdHC— #KumkaniSolomon💦 (@_magakwe_) June 11, 2019
Chabedi is caught between a rock and a hard place #nyannyan pic.twitter.com/nXvUWXOUA1— Mathseti (@Mathseti) June 11, 2019
Chabedi is a cheater that hates to be cheated on! Typical #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/vzCX74MeB1— W•O•M•A•N•I•S•T (@mpiloyethu_) June 11, 2019
#NyanNyan this man is acting innocent pic.twitter.com/D8nxkPuHom— kayde🇿🇦 (@kediboneleola) June 11, 2019
Chabedi is denying EVERYTHING!! He remembers nothing about family meetings🤦🏽♀️ #nyannyan pic.twitter.com/Z1qZUS52ij— Dimpho (@Sibane_Sethu) June 11, 2019
From #Uyajola99 cheating ke "ho rekisa atchaar" and from #NyanNyan cheating ke "ho becha dipere" pic.twitter.com/lVJCYq7syO— Ke Mosotho🇱🇸 (@Papazoo4lyf) June 11, 2019
#NyanNyan Chabedi ke serial cheater, spending R13 000 on horse betting (side chicks) pic.twitter.com/4JhCBWxgAN— Queen( MaRadebe) (@QueenMaRadebe) June 11, 2019
Can Tshidi please contact uYajola 99 ASAP because this man is not agreeing to his cheating ways #nyannyan pic.twitter.com/rh96I4aeaB— IG: @ca_felicia (@CA_FELICIA_CK) June 11, 2019
Today the lady is on NyanNyan. Next time she will call Jub Jub#NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/xBt5EVBdYH— @masakalateboho (@masakalateboho) June 11, 2019